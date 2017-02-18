Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Wayne Rooney to leave Manchester United this month?

Wayne Rooney could reportedly bring his 13-year spell with Manchester United to a close by the end of the month, with a number of Chinese clubs still interested.

Report: Borussia Monchengladbach's Mahmoud Dahoud on Chelsea radar

A report claims that Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud is a target for a number of European clubs, including Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Everton join Leicester City in race for Brazilian midfielder?

A report claims that Hamburger SV ace Walace could be on his way to the Premier League with Leicester City or Everton, despite only recently joining the German side.

Alex Smithies signs new Queens Park Rangers deal

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Alex Smithies signs a new deal keeping him at the club until 2020.

Richard Stearman open to permanent Wolverhampton Wanderers return

Wolverhampton Wanderers' on-loan defender Richard Stearman says that he would be interested in returning to the club permanently from Fulham.

Antonio Conte expecting Dominic Solanke exit

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte confirms that Dominic Solanke is likely to leave the club at the end of the season amid reported interest from Liverpool.

Antonio Conte "confident" of Diego Costa stay

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is "confident" that Diego Costa will stay at the club, but insists that he will not discuss the matter until the end of the season.

Juventus 'to make summer move for Emre Can'

Serie A side Juventus are reportedly preparing a move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can this summer.

Liverpool keen on Dominic Solanke?

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea forward Dominic Solanke this summer.

Lucas Perez ready to leave Arsenal?

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is reportedly planning to leave the club this summer in order to secure regular first-team football.

Celtic striker joins Polish side on loan

Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci joins Polish top-tier outfit Pogon Szczecin on loan until the end of the season.

Manchester United secure Victor Lindelof agreement?

Manchester United reportedly reach a pre-contract agreement with Benfica for the services of centre-back Victor Lindelof.

Alexis Sanchez 'to quit after Arsenal dressing-room row'

Arsenal midfielder Alexis Sanchez reportedly decides to leave the club this summer after the Gunners' devastating defeat at Bayern Munich.