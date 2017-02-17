Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Alex Smithies signs a new deal keeping him at the club until 2020.

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Alex Smithies has signed a new deal keeping him at the club until summer 2020.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Hoops from Huddersfield Town in 2015, had 18 months remaining on his contract but has now penned fresh terms after becoming the club's number one stopper.

"I am delighted to extend my stay at QPR by another two years. I am really enjoying my time here and am looking forward to the future," Smithies told the club's website. "Every goalkeeper wants to be playing week in, week out and thankfully I am doing that at the moment.

"I have got some tough competition behind me in Matt Ingram, and there are other goalkeepers at the club who are pushing hard as well. It's not an easy thing to stay in a team for a whole season, but that's certainly what I am aiming to do.

"I want QPR to make strides forward over the next three-and-a-half years, and I want to be a part of that. The club have shown they want to sign young, up-and-coming players who want to kick on, and I feel like I still fall into that category."

Smithies has been an ever-present for the London side in the Championship this term.