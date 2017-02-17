A report claims that Hamburger SV ace Walace could be on his way to the Premier League with Leicester City or Everton, despite only recently joining the German side.

Everton and Leicester City will battle it out for the signing of Hamburger SV midfielder Walace Souza Silva when the transfer window reopens, according to a report.

The Foxes were initially linked with the 21-year-old in January after he helped national side Brazil to Olympic gold glory on home soil last year.

It is unknown whether Premier League champions Leicester made an offer for Walace, but he went on to join Hamburg from Gremio for a fee of around £8m.

However, The Mirror claims that City could be back in for the Brazilian ace during the summer window, while English top-flight rivals Everton are also interested and will make a bid of their own.

Walace, who marked his Bundesliga debut for Hamburg with a goal in the 3-0 win over RB Leipzig last weekend, is also understood to be a target for Lazio.