A report claims that Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud is a target a number of European clubs, including Premier League leaders Chelsea.
Friday, February 17, 2017

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud in the summer, but could face competition from a number of clubs.

The 21-year-old, heavily linked with Liverpool during the mid-season transfer window, is out of contract in 18 months and has stalled on agreeing fresh terms.

Gladbach were forced to speak out on Dahoud's future earlier this season, stressing that there was "zero chance" of him leaving the club prior to the summer, but their hand may be forced should a big-money offer come in.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea will join Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus in the race to sign the highly-rated midfielder at the end of the season.

Reports in Germany on Friday suggested that Dortmund had already agreed a fee with Gladbach close to £10m for Dahoud, but the player has yet to commit and talks with interested parties are still ongoing.

