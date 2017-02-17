New Transfer Talk header

Celtic striker joins Polish side on loan

Nadir Ciftci of Celtic makes his debut at the Pre Season Friendly between Celtic and Real Sociedad at St Mirren Park on July 10th, 2015
Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci joins Polish top-tier outfit Pogon Szczecin on loan until the end of the season.
Celtic have confirmed that striker Nadir Ciftci has joined Polish outfit Pogon Szczecin on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has made just one Scottish Premiership appearance under Brendan Rodgers this season amid the side's remarkable run of form that has seen them go a record 30 domestic games unbeaten.

"It will be good for him to get some games. It's been difficult for him because of the form of the other strikers here," Rodgers said of Ciftci's move. "You have to give him massive credit because he's been totally professional. He's been a great guy to have around the squad, and I've given him some game-time lately as a reward for his hard work and endeavour.

"He's a striker and strikers want to play and score goals. This is a chance for him, between now and the end of the season, to get some games."

Ciftci joined the Hoops from Dundee United in 2015 and has since made 26 appearances in all competitions, scoring four times.

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
