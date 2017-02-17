Celtic striker joins Polish side on loan

Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci joins Polish top-tier outfit Pogon Szczecin on loan until the end of the season.

Celtic have confirmed that striker Nadir Ciftci has joined Polish outfit Pogon Szczecin on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has made just one Scottish Premiership appearance under Brendan Rodgers this season amid the side's remarkable run of form that has seen them go a record 30 domestic games unbeaten.

"It will be good for him to get some games. It's been difficult for him because of the form of the other strikers here," Rodgers said of Ciftci's move. "You have to give him massive credit because he's been totally professional. He's been a great guy to have around the squad, and I've given him some game-time lately as a reward for his hard work and endeavour.

"He's a striker and strikers want to play and score goals. This is a chance for him, between now and the end of the season, to get some games."

Ciftci joined the Hoops from Dundee United in 2015 and has since made 26 appearances in all competitions, scoring four times.