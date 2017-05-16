Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Monaco 'reject big-money offer for Kylian Mbappe'

AS Monaco reportedly turn down a bid worth €80m (£68m) from an unnamed European club for Kylian Mbappe. Read more.

Sead Kolasinac 'was wanted by Manchester City, Liverpool but Arsenal have him'

Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac was reportedly wanted by Manchester City and Liverpool, but he has picked Arsenal. Read more.

Philippe Coutinho's 'entourage working on move, but Barcelona not interested'

Philippe Coutinho's camp are trying to orchestrate a move to Barcelona, but the Spanish club do not want him. Read more.

Pep Guardiola: 'Transfer activity can wait until end of season'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hails the impact of outgoing defender Pablo Zabaleta, but is unwilling to discuss the futures of his other out-of-contract stars. Read more.

West Ham United latest side to show interest in Dries Mertens?

A report claims that Napoli ace Dries Mertens is wanted by West Ham United, who will compete with Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea for his signature. Read more.

Christian Atsu 'in talks with Newcastle United over permanent move'

Chelsea winger Christian Atsu will join Newcastle United in a permanent deal worth £6.2m this summer, according to a report. Read more.

Chelsea forward Willian rules out summer exit

Chelsea forward Willian stresses that he is "happy" at Stamford Bridge, amid suggestions that he is wanted by Manchester United. Read more.

Nacho: 'James Rodriguez was not waving goodbye to supporters'

James Rodriguez was not saying goodbye to the Bernabeu crowd for one final time when taken off during the win over Sevilla, according to teammate Nacho. Read more.

Tony Pulis may pull plug on deal to sign full-back Charlie Taylor

Tony Pulis reveals that West Bromwich Albion will pull out of the running to sign Charlie Taylor from Leeds United if his transfer goes to a tribunal. Read more.

Report: Manchester City interested in AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Manchester City are reportedly interested in bringing AC Milan and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to the Etihad Stadium in the summer. Read more.

Report: Yaya Toure offered new Manchester City contract on reduced wages

Yaya Toure will have to take a pay cut if he wants to stay at Manchester City after being offered a new contract on reduced wages, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Crystal Palace to offer Wilfried Zaha bumper new contract

Crystal Palace offer Wilfried Zaha a bumper new contract to tie him to the club amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Bournemouth interested in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez

Out-of-favour Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is on the radar of Premier League rivals Bournemouth, according to reports. Read more.

Report: James Rodriguez to reject Manchester United move without Champions League

Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez will reportedly pull the plug on a move to Manchester United if the Red Devils fail to secure Champions League football. Read more.