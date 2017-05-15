New Transfer Talk header

Pep Guardiola: 'Transfer activity can wait until end of season'

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hails the impact of outgoing defender Pablo Zabaleta, but is unwilling to discuss the futures of his other out-of-contract stars.
Pep Guardiola is refusing to get caught up in any potential transfer activity until Manchester City conclude their season at Watford next weekend.

The Catalan coach is expected to make wholesale changes during the summer, as he looks to build on what has been an underwhelming first season in English football.

City have been linked with an array of star names of late, while seven players - including midfielder Yaya Toure - are about to see their current deals expire.

"Tuesday is the important thing," he told reporters. "From next Sunday we will be focused [on transfers] and see what decisions we will take. For now, it's so important to stay in the present. At the end of the season we will speak about this.

"[West Brom] are professionals, they will play to win. Tony Pulis teams don't play thinking it doesn't matter. It's a real final for us, and we are going to be ready."

One player who will definitely be on his way when his terms run out next month is long-serving defender Pablo Zabaleta, who Guardiola believes deserves a big send-off in the club's final home game against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

"His impact here was amazing, he was one of the first players to come here," Guardiola added. "He has helped the club to where it is right now.

"Hopefully all the fans can come to support us - we are playing for a lot of important things - more than ever, and to express gratitude for one of the most important players in the history of Manchester City."

City are still not yet assured of a top-four finish in the Premier League, sitting three points above fifth-placed Arsenal with two games to play.

Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
