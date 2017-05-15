New Transfer Talk header

Philippe Coutinho's 'entourage working on move, but Barcelona not interested'

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Philippe Coutinho's camp are trying to orchestrate a move to Barcelona, but the Spanish club do not want him.
Monday, May 15, 2017

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has claimed that Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is not the type of midfielder that Barcelona want but that his "entourage" are trying to make it happen.

The Brazilian playmaker has been linked to the European giants throughout the season, despite signing a new long-term contract at Anfield earlier in the campaign.

Previously, Balague claimed that Barcelona have no interest in the 24-year-old, and he has reiterated that stance.

He told Sky Sports News: "This has turned into a weekly question. His entourage is clearly working to move him to the Nou Camp. There are different reasons why Barca will not go for him.

"One is the cost and the other is they think he's a forward rather than a midfielder. And of course they are completely sorted in attack.

"They are looking for a different type of midfielder. Nobody doubts Coutinho's quality but Barcelona don't have the money to be getting three or four top players for their first-choice lineup."

Coutinho has scored 12 Premier League goals and created seven assists in 30 Premier League appearances this season.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Philippe Coutinho after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Coutinho: 'I know nothing of Barca talk'
