West Ham United latest side to show interest in Dries Mertens?

Belgium's forward Dries Mertens celebrates after scoring during the Euro 2016 qualifying football match between Belgium and Israel at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on October 13, 2015
A report claims that Napoli ace Dries Mertens is wanted by West Ham United, who will compete with Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea for his signature.
Monday, May 15, 2017

West Ham United have become the latest Premier League side to show an interest in Napoli attacker Dries Mertens, according to a report.

The Belgium international produced another standout display in Partenopei's 5-0 win over Torino on Sunday, taking his tally to a combined 33 goals and assists in Serie A this term.

Mertens's form has already seen him strongly linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea, but The Sun claims that West Ham are also plotting an ambitious bid.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis recently insisted that he is confident of keeping the in-demand winger at the Stadio San Paolo, but the player's reluctance to commit means that a summer exit could be on the cards.

It is claimed that West Ham will look to match the money being offered by rivals Man United and Chelsea, as they attempt to bring a big-name player on board for next season.

Mertens, who netted five times in the Champions League proper this season, joined Napoli from PSV Eindhoven in 2013 for a fee of around £7m.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentis speaks to the crowd on July 29, 2013
