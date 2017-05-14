James Rodriguez was not saying goodbye to the Bernabeu crowd for one final time when taken off during the win over Sevilla, according to teammate Nacho.

Real Madrid defender Nacho has insisted that James Rodriguez has not played his final home game for the club after applauding supporters at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

The Colombia international, who has most recently been linked with a move to Manchester United, showed his appreciation to home fans when taken off during the 4-1 win over Sevilla.

Nacho does not believe that his teammate was waving goodbye, however, despite growing rumours that he will be on his way out of the Spanish capital in the coming weeks.

"The ovation for James was very nice," he told reporters. "The whole stadium has applauded him, he's a great player and I don't think it's a goodbye."

Rodriguez, a £71m signing from AS Monaco in 2014, has started just 13 league games for Los Blancos this season.