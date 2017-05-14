May 14, 2017 at 7pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
4-1
Sevilla
Nacho (10'), Ronaldo (23', 78'), Kroos (83')
Danilo (39'), Morata (56'), Nacho (80'), Vazquez (83')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Jovetic (49')
Mercado (69'), Correa (80')

Nacho: 'James Rodriguez was not waving goodbye to supporters'

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
© AFP
James Rodriguez was not saying goodbye to the Bernabeu crowd for one final time when taken off during the win over Sevilla, according to teammate Nacho.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 13:57 UK

Real Madrid defender Nacho has insisted that James Rodriguez has not played his final home game for the club after applauding supporters at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

The Colombia international, who has most recently been linked with a move to Manchester United, showed his appreciation to home fans when taken off during the 4-1 win over Sevilla.

Nacho does not believe that his teammate was waving goodbye, however, despite growing rumours that he will be on his way out of the Spanish capital in the coming weeks.

"The ovation for James was very nice," he told reporters. "The whole stadium has applauded him, he's a great player and I don't think it's a goodbye."

Rodriguez, a £71m signing from AS Monaco in 2014, has started just 13 league games for Los Blancos this season.

Your Comments
Nacho: 'James Rodriguez was not waving goodbye to supporters'
