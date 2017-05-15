Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez will reportedly pull the plug on a move to Manchester United if the Red Devils fail to secure Champions League football.

James Rodriguez has warned Manchester United that he will pull the plug on a move from Real Madrid if the Red Devils fail to secure Champions League football, according to reports.

The Colombia international has fallen down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane and looks set to leave the Bernabeu this summer in search of first-team action.

Reports in Colombia have previously suggested that Rodriguez has reached a pre-contract agreement with Man United, who will qualify for the Champions League should they win the Europa League final.

Spanish publication Don Balon, however, claims that he will cancel the move should they lose to Ajax in Stockholm and thus not make Europe's premier club competition.

The 25-year-old has scored 36 goals since his £71m move from AS Monaco in 2014, but he has made a total of just 17 starts in La Liga and the Champions League this season.