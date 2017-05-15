New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea forward Willian rules out summer exit

Willian scores from the spot during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea forward Willian stresses that he is "happy" at Stamford Bridge, amid suggestions that he is wanted by Manchester United.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 14:57 UK

Willian has insisted that his "future is with Chelsea" amid recent speculation that he is on the radar of former manager Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

The Brazil international has been restricted to just 13 starts in the Premier League this season due to the form of his direct rivals Pedro and Eden Hazard.

Willian has still played an important role in Chelsea's latest title triumph after contributing directly to eight goals, however, and he has no interest in moving on in the summer even if an offer is tabled.

"My future is with Chelsea," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Star. "I have a contract until 2020 and I'm happy. I know sometimes players always want to play but I understand why I'm not playing much."

Willian, a £30m signing from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013, has featured 38 times for Chelsea in all competitions this term.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge threads the ball through the eye of a Nemanja Matic and Willian-shaped needle during their Anfield clash with Chelsea on May 11, 2016
Read Next:
Jurgen Klopp: 'Chelsea deserve the title'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Willian, Jose Mourinho, Eden Hazard, Pedro, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Antonio Conte celebrates as Nemanja Matic makes it three during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Antonio Conte vows to improve Chelsea after committing future to club
 General Views of St James Park before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St James Park on April 19, 2014
Christian Atsu 'in talks with Newcastle United over permanent move'
 Willian scores from the spot during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Chelsea forward Willian rules out summer exit
Fabregas: 'Facing Arsenal will be emotional'Hasselbaink urges Chelsea to start TerryWenger congratulates Chelsea on titleMazzarri "angry" with injury problemsCourtois: 'We had to respond to critics'
Hazard: 'Puel among world's top managers'Madrid to use Bale as Hazard makeweight?Bournemouth up bid to sign Terry, Defoe?Conte: 'Arsenal defeat changed everything'Barcelona make Marcos Alonso top target?
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 