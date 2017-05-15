Chelsea forward Willian stresses that he is "happy" at Stamford Bridge, amid suggestions that he is wanted by Manchester United.

Willian has insisted that his "future is with Chelsea" amid recent speculation that he is on the radar of former manager Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

The Brazil international has been restricted to just 13 starts in the Premier League this season due to the form of his direct rivals Pedro and Eden Hazard.

Willian has still played an important role in Chelsea's latest title triumph after contributing directly to eight goals, however, and he has no interest in moving on in the summer even if an offer is tabled.

"My future is with Chelsea," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Star. "I have a contract until 2020 and I'm happy. I know sometimes players always want to play but I understand why I'm not playing much."

Willian, a £30m signing from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013, has featured 38 times for Chelsea in all competitions this term.