New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Crystal Palace to offer Wilfried Zaha bumper new contract

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park on April 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace offer Wilfried Zaha a bumper new contract to tie him to the club amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 11:36 UK

Crystal Palace have offered Wilfried Zaha a bumper new contract to tie him to the club amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, according to reports.

The Eagles, who had been battling Premier League relegation for much of the season, made sure of safety on Sunday with a 4-0 win over Hull City, which sent the Tigers down instead.

According to The Sun, the two North London sides are pondering a £30m bid for the Ivory Coast international, but the Eagles are set to reward him with a £120,000-a-week deal to keep him at Selhurst Park.

The report goes on to say that Palace boss Sam Allardyce is desperate to keep the 24-year-old in a bid to avoid another relegation battle next season, and build the team around him for the 2017-18 campaign.

Zaha came through the ranks at Palace before leaving for Manchester United in January 2013, but was back at Selhurst Park permanently two years later.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park on April 25, 2015
Read Next:
Zaha: 'Palace must avoid relegation battle'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Wilfried Zaha, Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez warms up before the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez to undergo late fitness test'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger takes swipe at West Ham United for display against Liverpool
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-4 Arsenal - as it happened
Moyes: 'I may have to field kids at Arsenal'Palace draw up new deal for Zaha?Wenger: 'CL miss would not change plans'Wenger congratulates Chelsea on titleArsenal 'wrap up deal for Sead Kolasinac'
Holding pleased to "silence" Stoke fansWenger unsure on Alexis Sanchez injuryOlivier Giroud: 'We will keep fighting'Result: Arsenal close in on top fourTeam News: Giroud up front for Arsenal
> Arsenal Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Report: Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur in talks over Mauricio Pochettino future
 Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United on White Hart Lane finale
Palace draw up new deal for Zaha?Blind: 'Tottenham were dominant team'Rooney: 'We could have done better'Mourinho walks out of post-match interviewPochettino "very proud" of Spurs season
Dele Alli plays down Wembley concernsKane: 'Scoring winning goal is special'Team News: Trippier replaces Walker for SpursAlli: 'Spurs have definitely improved'Levy: "It is Tottenham's time to shine"
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 4-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Result: Crystal Palace condemn Hull City to relegation from Premier League
 Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park on April 25, 2015
Report: Crystal Palace to offer Wilfried Zaha bumper new contract
Sam Allardyce hails "hardest" achievementZaha: 'Palace must avoid relegation battle'Team News: Palace boosted by Cabaye returnBrighton 'keen on Fraizer Campbell'Mourinho vows to make 'lots of changes'
Sakho to play no further part for PalaceSam Allardyce: 'Pressure is on Hull'Sakho named on Palace's POTY shortlistPalace back in for Arsenal's Jenkinson?West Brom 'join race for Lamine Kone'
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 