Crystal Palace have offered Wilfried Zaha a bumper new contract to tie him to the club amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, according to reports.

The Eagles, who had been battling Premier League relegation for much of the season, made sure of safety on Sunday with a 4-0 win over Hull City, which sent the Tigers down instead.

According to The Sun, the two North London sides are pondering a £30m bid for the Ivory Coast international, but the Eagles are set to reward him with a £120,000-a-week deal to keep him at Selhurst Park.

The report goes on to say that Palace boss Sam Allardyce is desperate to keep the 24-year-old in a bid to avoid another relegation battle next season, and build the team around him for the 2017-18 campaign.

Zaha came through the ranks at Palace before leaving for Manchester United in January 2013, but was back at Selhurst Park permanently two years later.