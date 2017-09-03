Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Sporting Lisbon refute West Ham United's William Carvalho claim

Sporting Lisbon communications chief Nuno Saraiva brands West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan a liar after he claimed that the club made a record bid for William Carvalho.

Albert Soler: 'No problem with Lionel Messi contract'

Barcelona director Albert Soler insists that there is "no problem" regarding Lionel Messi's new contract, which remains unsigned despite being agreed in July.

Andreas Pereira signs new Manchester United contract

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira signs a new two-year deal at Old Trafford, with the option of an additional year on top of that.

David Sullivan: 'West Ham United rejected Renato Sanches, Grzegorz Krychowiak'

Renato Sanches and Grzegorz Krychowiak were both offered to West Ham United this summer, but Slaven Bilic decided against signing them on loan.

Report: Liverpool deny Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho sale claims

A report suggests that Liverpool did not budge on their stance regarding playmaker Philippe Coutinho, contrary to claims made by Barcelona's sporting director.

Barcelona 'were told to pay £73m for winger Angel di Maria'

A report claims that Barcelona had little choice but to pull out of a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel di Maria, as they were told to pay £73m to sign him.

Ross Barkley: 'I didn't undergo medical with Chelsea'

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley opens up on his botched deadline-day transfer and insists that, despite reports to the contrary, he never underwent a medical with Chelsea.

Callum McManaman delighted with Sunderland move

Winger Callum McManaman admits that he is "made up" to have secured a move to Sunderland.

Inter Milan to insert release clause in Ivan Perisic contract?

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic will reportedly sign a new contract which will include a release clause of £64m.

Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom disappointed with lack of new striker

Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom admits that everyone at the club are "very disappointed" after failing to sign a new striker on deadline day.

David Beckham to try to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for Miami?

David Beckham will reportedly look to sign Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the launch of his Miami-based MLS side.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi: 'Signing a striker wasn't a priority'

Wolverhampton Wanderers chairman Jeff Shi insists that signing a striker was not the club's top priority during the closing days of the transfer window.

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale rejects move to Manchester United?

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale reportedly rejected the chance to join Manchester United during the closing week of the transfer window.

Liverpool missed out with late Thomas Lemar bid?

Liverpool reportedly failed with a late £82m offer for AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar on deadline day.

Watford forward Stefano Okaka turned down move to Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Watford forward Stefano Okaka reportedly turned down a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the transfer window.