A report claims that Barcelona had little choice but to pull out of a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel di Maria, as they were told to pay £73m to sign him.

Barcelona were keen to finalise a deal for Angel di Maria but were informed by Paris Saint-Germain that he would cost £73m to sign, according to a report.

The Argentina international was one of a number of attacking players linked with the Camp Nou club following the early-August departure of Neymar to PSG.

Barca superstar Lionel Messi reportedly persuaded his side to get a transfer over the line for his compatriot, but Mundo Deportivo suggests that the Parisians refused to budge on their hefty valuation - double the amount the Catalans were prepared to hand over.

Di Maria, who previously spent four years at rivals Real Madrid before being sold to Manchester United in 2014, was placed out of Barcelona's price range as they focused on nabbing Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

That deal also collapsed, however, as Liverpool demanded an exuberant nine-figure sum for the Brazilian playmaker.