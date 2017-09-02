New Transfer Talk header

Barcelona 'were told to pay £73m for winger Angel di Maria'

Long-limbed Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring lors de la finale de la Coupe de la Ligue entre Lille et PSG le 23 Avril, 2016
A report claims that Barcelona had little choice but to pull out of a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel di Maria, as they were told to pay £73m to sign him.
Barcelona were keen to finalise a deal for Angel di Maria but were informed by Paris Saint-Germain that he would cost £73m to sign, according to a report.

The Argentina international was one of a number of attacking players linked with the Camp Nou club following the early-August departure of Neymar to PSG.

Barca superstar Lionel Messi reportedly persuaded his side to get a transfer over the line for his compatriot, but Mundo Deportivo suggests that the Parisians refused to budge on their hefty valuation - double the amount the Catalans were prepared to hand over.

Di Maria, who previously spent four years at rivals Real Madrid before being sold to Manchester United in 2014, was placed out of Barcelona's price range as they focused on nabbing Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

That deal also collapsed, however, as Liverpool demanded an exuberant nine-figure sum for the Brazilian playmaker.

Xavi Hernandez of FC Barcelona applauds as he leaves the pitch during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RC Deportivo La Coruna at Camp Nou on May 23, 2015
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Barcelona 'in one last bid' for Philippe Coutinho
 Thomas Vermaelen in action for Barcelona B on September 24, 2014
Robert Fernandez pays tribute to Thomas Vermaelen
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City at Camp Nou on March 12, 2014
Robert Fernandez defends Paulinho signing
 Neymar mounts Edinson Cavani during the Ligue 1 match between Guingamp and Paris Saint-Germain on August 13, 2017
Paris Saint-Germain "very confident" of passing Financial Fair Play tests
 A general view prior to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea at Parc des Princes on February 17, 2015
UEFA open Financial Fair Play investigation into Paris Saint-Germain
