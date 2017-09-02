Albert Soler: 'Liverpool demanded £185m from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho'

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Liverpool demanded a figure of £185m for midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to Barcelona's director of professional sports Albert Soler.
Throughout the closing weeks of the transfer window, Barcelona were heavily linked with Coutinho, who was allegedly keen on making the switch to Camp Nou.

A move never materialised, despite a number of offers being made by the Catalan giants, and Soler has suggested that the Premier League side had asked for a fee of €200m.

Soler told reporters: "Liverpool wanted €200m for Coutinho. The club decided not to continue with the operation. We will not put Barça at risk."

Barcelona received close to £200m from Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar, with £96.8m of that figure being spent on signing Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

Earlier this year, Coutinho signed a new five-year contract at Anfield.

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
