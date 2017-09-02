A report suggests that Liverpool did not budge on their stance regarding playmaker Philippe Coutinho, contrary to claims made by Barcelona's sporting director.

Liverpool have reportedly denied putting Philippe Coutinho up for sale after Barcelona's director claimed that his valuation was set at £183m.

The long-running saga came to a temporary end on Friday evening as the La Liga giants failed to finalise a deal before the transfer deadline cut-off point.

Albert Soler, the director of professional sports at Barcelona, suggested on Saturday that his side were put off their pursuit by Liverpool's hefty price tag of €200.

According to Sky Sports News, however, the Reds remained firm on their not-for-sale stance throughout the window, including on Spanish deadline day when they categorically fended off further interest in the 25-year-old.

Coutinho, who has yet to play for Liverpool this season due to a 'stress-related injury', is said to have been spotted crying while on international duty with Brazil when informed that he would not be getting his dream move.