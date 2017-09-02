Liverpool have reportedly denied putting Philippe Coutinho up for sale after Barcelona's director claimed that his valuation was set at £183m.
The long-running saga came to a temporary end on Friday evening as the La Liga giants failed to finalise a deal before the transfer deadline cut-off point.
Albert Soler, the director of professional sports at Barcelona, suggested on Saturday that his side were put off their pursuit by Liverpool's hefty price tag of €200.
According to Sky Sports News, however, the Reds remained firm on their not-for-sale stance throughout the window, including on Spanish deadline day when they categorically fended off further interest in the 25-year-old.
Coutinho, who has yet to play for Liverpool this season due to a 'stress-related injury', is said to have been spotted crying while on international duty with Brazil when informed that he would not be getting his dream move.