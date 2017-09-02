Philippe Coutinho was left visibly upset while on international duty with Brazil after Barcelona pulled out of the race to sign him from Liverpool, a report claims.

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho reportedly broke down in tears while on international duty with Brazil after his hopes of joining Barcelona came to an end.

The 25-year-old handed in a transfer request at Anfield in an attempt to push through a move to the Catalan giants, who were finally put off their long-running pursuit when asked to pay £185m.

Coutinho, who only agreed a new five-year contract on Merseyside in January, is currently away with national side Brazil as they prepare for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Colombia.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the playmaker was left visibly upset when informed that he would not be getting his dream move to Camp Nou.

Barcelona are understood to have made three offers for Coutinho, the most recent totalling £113m with various add-ons.