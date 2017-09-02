Philippe Coutinho 'spotted crying by Brazil teammates'

Philippe Coutinho reacts after Manchester City win the League Cup on February 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Philippe Coutinho was left visibly upset while on international duty with Brazil after Barcelona pulled out of the race to sign him from Liverpool, a report claims.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 14:26 UK

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho reportedly broke down in tears while on international duty with Brazil after his hopes of joining Barcelona came to an end.

The 25-year-old handed in a transfer request at Anfield in an attempt to push through a move to the Catalan giants, who were finally put off their long-running pursuit when asked to pay £185m.

Coutinho, who only agreed a new five-year contract on Merseyside in January, is currently away with national side Brazil as they prepare for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Colombia.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the playmaker was left visibly upset when informed that he would not be getting his dream move to Camp Nou.

Barcelona are understood to have made three offers for Coutinho, the most recent totalling £113m with various add-ons.

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Read Next:
Soler: 'Liverpool wanted £185m for Coutinho'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Philippe Coutinho, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Barcelona 'in one last bid' for Philippe Coutinho
 Philippe Coutinho reacts after Manchester City win the League Cup on February 28, 2016
Philippe Coutinho 'spotted crying by Brazil teammates'
 Lazar Markovic of Liverpool and Fraizer Campbell of Crystal Palace battle for the ball during the FA Cup fifth round match on February 14, 2015
Liverpool include Lazar Markovic in Premier League squad
Soler: 'Liverpool wanted £185m for Coutinho'Liverpool missed out with late Lemar bid?Balague: 'Barca have given up on Coutinho'Southgate: 'Ox is not a central midfielder'Gerrard hails "fantastic" signing of Ox
Emre Can 'agrees Juventus move'Neymar: 'Coutinho lives in great sadness'Coutinho scores in Brazil outingPalace seal Sakho from LiverpoolLiverpool youngster Hart joins Blackburn
> Liverpool Homepage
More Barcelona News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Barcelona 'in one last bid' for Philippe Coutinho
 Philippe Coutinho reacts after Manchester City win the League Cup on February 28, 2016
Philippe Coutinho 'spotted crying by Brazil teammates'
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Albert Soler: 'Liverpool demanded £185m from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho'
Xavi criticises Barcelona's transfer spendingBarcelona send Munir El Haddadi to AlavesNo-confidence vote launched against Barca boardBalague: 'Barca have given up on Coutinho'Luis Suarez plays down injury fears
Mahrez 'will not get Barcelona wish'Barcelona 'have not made Ozil approach'Neymar: 'Coutinho lives in great sadness'Coutinho scores in Brazil outingReport: Andre Gomes staying at Barcelona
> Barcelona Homepage
More Brazil News
Philippe Coutinho reacts after Manchester City win the League Cup on February 28, 2016
Philippe Coutinho 'spotted crying by Brazil teammates'
 Cristiano Ronaldo during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
Pele congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo on joining elite list
 Philippe Coutinho reacts after Manchester City win the League Cup on February 28, 2016
Neymar: 'Philippe Coutinho lives in great sadness'
Coutinho scores in Brazil outingTite: 'Coutinho affected by transfer talk'Coutinho in "perfect condition" to playPele congratulates Neymar on PSG moveNeymar hoping to see Lima join Barcelona
Maradona hits back at "idiot" Dani AlvesCosta 'unlikely to return to Brazil'Jesus: 'No surgery needed on eye injury'Result: Tite's Brazil too good for AustraliaLive Commentary: Australia 0-4 Brazil - as it happened
> Brazil Homepage



Tables
 