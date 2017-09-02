New Transfer Talk header

Inter Milan to insert release clause in Ivan Perisic contract?

Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic will reportedly sign a new contract which will include a release clause of £64m.
Inter Milan have reportedly taken steps to ward off any future approaches for winger Ivan Perisic.

Throughout the summer, Perisic has been linked with a transfer to Manchester United, but the Croatian wideman eventually remained at the San Siro.

According to Tuttosport, that has led to Inter offering a new contract to Perisic as they attempt to secure his long-term future at the club.

It has been claimed that a release clause of £64m will be inserted into the deal, with United having allegedly been unprepared to bid much in excess of £40m for the 28-year-old.

Perisic - who has scored 21 goals in 81 appearances for Inter - is happy in Italy, according to national team boss Ante Cacic.

