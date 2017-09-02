New Transfer Talk header

David Beckham to try to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for Miami?

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
David Beckham will reportedly look to sign Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the launch of his Miami-based MLS side.
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for David Beckham ahead of the launch of his Miami-based MLS side.

Beckham - who has previously spent five years at Los Angeles Galaxy - is said to be on the brink of officially announcing plans for the creation of a new club in the United States' top flight.

According to The Mirror, Beckham has already identified that he wants to try to attract Ronaldo to Miami in order to spearhead matters both on and off the pitch.

It has been suggested that Beckham would like Ronaldo to join in 2020 at a time when the Portuguese superstar will be in the latter years of his career.

Earlier this summer, it was claimed that Ronaldo was looking to leave the Bernabeu, but no such exit materialised and the 32-year-old will now look to lead Real to a second La Liga and third Champions League crown in succession.

Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
