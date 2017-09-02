Winger Callum McManaman admits that he is "made up" to have secured a move to Sunderland.

New Sunderland signing Callum McManaman has acknowledged that he is delighted to have secured a move to the Stadium of Light.

In January 2015, West Bromwich Albion paid £4.75m to sign McManaman from Wigan Atheltic, but the winger was only given seven starts at The Hawthorns.

However, after being handed a free transfer by the Baggies, McManaman wants to make the most of his opportunity in the North-East.

The 26-year-old told the club's official website: "I'm made up to get it done. It's been hard the last year or so not playing and not being involved.

"I'm just looking to get playing again and enjoying it. I want to be playing every week, get myself going and get back to where I was. I've not been able to do that."

McManaman spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, with two starts and nine substitute appearances being made in the Championship.