New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Albert Soler: 'No problem with Lionel Messi contract'

Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona director Albert Soler insists that there is "no problem" regarding Lionel Messi's new contract, which remains unsigned despite being agreed in July.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 20:45 UK

Barcelona director Albert Soler has reassured fans that there is "no problem" regarding Lionel Messi's new contract at the club.

Messi agreed a new deal which would keep him at the Camp Nou until 2021 in July, but the contract remains unsigned two months later amid reports that the Argentine wants to first assess his side's transfer business.

Barcelona lost Neymar in a world-record deal to Paris Saint-Germain this summer and, while they brought in Borussia Dortmund attacker Ousmane Dembele, they failed in their pursuit of Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

However, Soler insists that Messi remains on course to commit his future to Barcelona, where he has spent his entire professional career to date.

"There is no problem, I want to send a message of peace to the members," Soler told reporters.

"There has been the United States tour, we've had international duty, the season starting, there is absolutely no problem where Messi is concerned."

Messi has scored three goals in four appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring in his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Reds deny Barca's Coutinho claims
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lionel Messi, Albert Soler, Neymar, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Barcelona 'in one last bid' for Philippe Coutinho
 Neymar is unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player on August 4, 2017
Albert Soler: 'Losing Neymar affected Barcelona transfer dealings'
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Albert Soler: 'No problem with Lionel Messi contract'
Iniesta pays tribute to AsensioFernandez: 'Semedo was first choice'Fernandez pays tribute to VermaelenRobert Fernandez defends Paulinho signingReport: Reds deny Barca's Coutinho claims
Barca 'told to pay £73m for Di Maria'Coutinho 'spotted crying by teammates'Soler: 'Liverpool wanted £185m for Coutinho'Xavi criticises Barcelona's transfer spendingBarcelona send Munir El Haddadi to Alaves
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Sociedad22006246
2Barcelona22004046
3Leganes22002026
4Atletico MadridAtletico21107344
5Real Madrid21105234
6GironaGirona21103214
7Levante21103214
8Valencia21103214
9Sevilla21102114
10Athletic Bilbao21101014
11EibarEibar21011103
12Real Betis210123-13
13Espanyol201112-11
14Getafe201101-11
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo201125-31
16Celta Vigo200235-20
17Malaga200202-20
18AlavesAlaves200203-30
19Villarreal200204-40
20Las PalmasLas Palmas200216-50
> Full Version
 