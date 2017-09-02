Barcelona director Albert Soler insists that there is "no problem" regarding Lionel Messi's new contract, which remains unsigned despite being agreed in July.

Messi agreed a new deal which would keep him at the Camp Nou until 2021 in July, but the contract remains unsigned two months later amid reports that the Argentine wants to first assess his side's transfer business.

Barcelona lost Neymar in a world-record deal to Paris Saint-Germain this summer and, while they brought in Borussia Dortmund attacker Ousmane Dembele, they failed in their pursuit of Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

However, Soler insists that Messi remains on course to commit his future to Barcelona, where he has spent his entire professional career to date.

"There is no problem, I want to send a message of peace to the members," Soler told reporters.

"There has been the United States tour, we've had international duty, the season starting, there is absolutely no problem where Messi is concerned."

Messi has scored three goals in four appearances across all competitions so far this season.