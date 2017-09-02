New Transfer Talk header

Watford forward Stefano Okaka turned down move to Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Stefano Okaka scores the opener during the Premier League game between Watford and Liverpool on August 12, 2017
Watford forward Stefano Okaka reportedly turned down a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the transfer window.
Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly failed in a loan move for Watford forward Stefano Okaka on deadline day.

The Championship outfit had been hoping to sign Jurgen Locadia from PSV Eindhoven but after the Dutch giants pulled out of the transfer, Nuno Espirito Santo was forced to look elsewhere.

According to the Express & Star, that led to a late offer for Okaka, who had started the campaign in the Watford starting lineup and netted a goal against Liverpool on the opening weekend.

The 28-year-old has not featured since that game, but it has been claimed that the Italian made the decision to remain at Vicarage Road rather than gain first-team football at Molineux.

Wolves are still able to sign free agents but as it stands, Leo Bonatini is the only forward in Nuno's squad heading into a four-month period before the start of the winter transfer window.

The West Midlands outfit currently sit in fourth place in the second-tier standings.

Jurgen Locadia in action for PSV Eindhoven in December 2015
