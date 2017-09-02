New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool missed out with late Thomas Lemar bid?

Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool reportedly failed with a late £82m offer for AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar on deadline day.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 09:41 UK

Liverpool reportedly made a late offer of £82m in a bid to sign AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar on deadline day.

Throughout the summer transfer window, Lemar was linked with a move to the Premier League but a decision was eventually made for the French international to remain at Stade Louis II.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has acknowledged that the Gunners made a last-day approach for the player in an attempt to replace Alexis Sanchez, and it appears that Liverpool also tried to complete a move on Thursday.

According to L'Equipe, the Merseyside giants lodged an offer of £82 plus added-ons, which is said to be an improvement of their previous bid of £74m plus £8m of add-ons.

Lemar has said that he remains "very happy" at the Ligue 1 champions as he continues into his third season with the Monte Carlo-based outfit.

Thomas Lemar in action during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
Read Next:
Thomas Lemar coy over future
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Thomas Lemar, Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Liverpool missed out with late Thomas Lemar bid?
 Arsene Wenger gestures next to Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez 100% committed to Arsenal'
 AS Monaco and France winger Thomas Lemar in action for his country during their international friendly with England on June 13, 2017
Arsene Wenger confirms AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar rejected Arsenal
Vidal: Sanchez rumours were "all made up"Sanchez 'threatens to go on strike'Southgate: 'Ox is not a central midfielder'Thomas Lemar "very happy" at MonacoBarcelona 'have not made Ozil approach'
Neville plays down Arsenal's transfer woesArsenal demands ended Inter's Mustafi pursuitMan City 'angry with Arsenal's conduct'Giroud wife refused Everton move?Thomas Lemar coy over future
> Arsenal Homepage
More Liverpool News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Barcelona 'in one last bid' for Philippe Coutinho
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Albert Soler: 'Liverpool demanded £185m from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho'
 Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Liverpool missed out with late Thomas Lemar bid?
Balague: 'Barca have given up on Coutinho'Southgate: 'Ox is not a central midfielder'Gerrard hails "fantastic" signing of OxEmre Can 'agrees Juventus move'Neymar: 'Coutinho lives in great sadness'
Coutinho scores in Brazil outingPalace seal Sakho from LiverpoolLiverpool youngster Hart joins BlackburnThomas Lemar coy over futureLiverpool send Ryan Kent out on loan
> Liverpool Homepage
More AS Monaco News
Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Liverpool missed out with late Thomas Lemar bid?
 AS Monaco and France winger Thomas Lemar in action for his country during their international friendly with England on June 13, 2017
Arsene Wenger confirms AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar rejected Arsenal
 AS Monaco and France winger Thomas Lemar in action for his country during their international friendly with England on June 13, 2017
Thomas Lemar "very happy" at AS Monaco following Arsenal pursuit
Thomas Lemar coy over futureThomas Lemar 'rejects Arsenal move'PSG confirm signing of Kylian MbappeLiverpool 'unlikely to sign more players'Arsenal 'pull out of £92m Lemar deal'
Arsenal make £90m bid for Thomas Lemar?West Ham 'still in hunt for Carvalho'Arsenal 'back in for Thomas Lemar'Liverpool 'persist with £74m Lemar deal'Liverpool 'give up on Thomas Lemar'
> AS Monaco Homepage



Tables
 