Liverpool reportedly failed with a late £82m offer for AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar on deadline day.

Throughout the summer transfer window, Lemar was linked with a move to the Premier League but a decision was eventually made for the French international to remain at Stade Louis II.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has acknowledged that the Gunners made a last-day approach for the player in an attempt to replace Alexis Sanchez, and it appears that Liverpool also tried to complete a move on Thursday.

According to L'Equipe, the Merseyside giants lodged an offer of £82 plus added-ons, which is said to be an improvement of their previous bid of £74m plus £8m of add-ons.

Lemar has said that he remains "very happy" at the Ligue 1 champions as he continues into his third season with the Monte Carlo-based outfit.