Renato Sanches and Grzegorz Krychowiak were both offered to West Ham United this summer, but Slaven Bilic decided against signing them on loan.

West Ham United co-chairman David Sullivan has revealed that Slaven Bilic rejected the chance to sign both Renato Sanches and Grzegorz Krychowiak as he is happy with his current squad.

Sanches, voted the Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016 last year, swapped Bayern Munich for Swansea City on loan in one of the shock moves of the summer transfer window.

West Bromwich Albion also pulled off a big coup by bringing in Krychowiak from Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season, meanwhile, boosting their hopes of a top-half finish.

Sullivan insists that West Ham could have taken both players had they wished, however, but Bilic felt that it was best to stick with what he has available to him.

"Grzegorz Krychowiak and Renato Sanches were both offered to the manager before their switches elsewhere, but he told us that he is happy with the squad he has," Sky Sports News quotes him as saying.

"As a board we are behind Slaven, and he believes he has the tools to turn around our form and rectify our disappointing start to the season.

"Overall Slaven is happy with the business we have done during the summer transfer window. We received the manager's wish-list before the window opened and we have managed to get the top four players on it."

Sullivan also confirmed that Sporting Lisbon offered to sell midfielder William Carvalho to West Ham on deadline day, but the offer arrived too late to finalise a move.