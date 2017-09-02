New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

David Sullivan: 'West Ham United rejected Renato Sanches, Grzegorz Krychowiak'

Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
© AFP
Renato Sanches and Grzegorz Krychowiak were both offered to West Ham United this summer, but Slaven Bilic decided against signing them on loan.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 16:17 UK

West Ham United co-chairman David Sullivan has revealed that Slaven Bilic rejected the chance to sign both Renato Sanches and Grzegorz Krychowiak as he is happy with his current squad.

Sanches, voted the Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016 last year, swapped Bayern Munich for Swansea City on loan in one of the shock moves of the summer transfer window.

West Bromwich Albion also pulled off a big coup by bringing in Krychowiak from Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season, meanwhile, boosting their hopes of a top-half finish.

Sullivan insists that West Ham could have taken both players had they wished, however, but Bilic felt that it was best to stick with what he has available to him.

"Grzegorz Krychowiak and Renato Sanches were both offered to the manager before their switches elsewhere, but he told us that he is happy with the squad he has," Sky Sports News quotes him as saying.

"As a board we are behind Slaven, and he believes he has the tools to turn around our form and rectify our disappointing start to the season.

"Overall Slaven is happy with the business we have done during the summer transfer window. We received the manager's wish-list before the window opened and we have managed to get the top four players on it."

Sullivan also confirmed that Sporting Lisbon offered to sell midfielder William Carvalho to West Ham on deadline day, but the offer arrived too late to finalise a move.

ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
Read Next:
West Ham 'still in hunt for Carvalho'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Renato Sanches, David Sullivan, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Slaven Bilic, William Carvalho, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
David Sullivan: 'West Ham United rejected Renato Sanches, Grzegorz Krychowiak'
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez open to West Ham United approach?
 Manuel Lanzini celebrates scoring with Diafra Sakho during the Premier League game between Chelsea and West Ham United on March 19, 2016
Diafra Sakho 'reports back for West Ham United training'
Sakho to be offered new West Ham deal?Horse race 'delays Sakho transfer talks'West Ham 'still in hunt for Carvalho'West Ham fail in loan bid for Mirallas?West Ham 'eye late Jack Wilshere move'
Spurs, West Ham 'in Andre Gomes battle'David Gold: 'Diafra Sakho not for sale'Palace 'launch £10m Diafra Sakho bid'West Ham 'in talks for Majeed Waris'Diafra Sakho 'passes Rennes medical'
> West Ham United Homepage
More Swansea City News
Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
David Sullivan: 'West Ham United rejected Renato Sanches, Grzegorz Krychowiak'
 Jefferson Montero of Swansea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur at Liberty Stadium on October 4, 2015
Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero joins Getafe on loan
 Wilfried Bony in action for Swansea on December 29, 2014
Wilfried Bony "very excited" by Swansea City return
Oliver McBurnie leaves Swansea on loanWilfried Bony seals Swansea returnTottenham confirm Llorente arrivalBony "excited" to return to SwanseaLlorente pictured in Tottenham shirt
Bony 'undergoing Swansea medical'PL reject Renato Sanches squad numberSwansea bring in Steven BendaSwansea keen on Nelson Oliveira reunion?Report: Swansea to pay £6.5m for Sanches
> Swansea City Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
David Sullivan: 'West Ham United rejected Renato Sanches, Grzegorz Krychowiak'
 Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3 , 2015
Jonny Evans planning Tony Pulis talks following transfer speculation
 Callum McManaman #19 of West Bromwich Albion stops a ball during an International friendly soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and the Orlando City SC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on July 15, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Orlando won the match 3-1.
Sunderland sign Callum McManaman from West Bromwich Albion
Blackburn sign West Brom youngster on loanSunderland to push through triple signing?Report: Man City end Jonny Evans interestMangala move to Palace 'breaks down'West Brom sign Chelsea youngster
Evans to Manchester City 'unlikely'West Brom 'to hijack Palace Sakho deal'West Bromwich Albion 'want Marc Wilson'Smalling to remain at Manchester United?Arsenal 'in pole position for Evans'
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 