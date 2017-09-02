New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sporting Lisbon refute West Ham United's William Carvalho claim

ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
© Getty Images
Sporting Lisbon communications chief Nuno Saraiva brands West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan a liar after he claimed that the club made a record bid for William Carvalho.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 21:34 UK

Sporting Lisbon have denied claims from West Ham United co-chairman David Sullivan that they received a club-record bid for midfielder William Carvalho during the summer transfer window.

The Hammers were linked with the likes of Carvalho, Renato Sanches and Grzegorz Krychowiak in their search for midfield reinforcements, but in a transfer review on the club's official website Sullivan claimed that they attempted to sign the former before turning down the chance to bring the latter two to the London Stadium.

However, Sporting communications chief Nuno Saraiva has branded the West Ham chairman a liar and claims that no such offer was made for the Portugal international.

"Mr David Sullivan is lying. No proposal arrived for the player William Carvalho," Saraiva wrote on his Facebook page.

"Mr Sullivan has a duty to prove what he says. For this reason, Sporting Clube de Portugal challenge him to publicly show the proposals he says have been made, as well as the evidence that Sporting CP has received them."

The deal was understood to be worth around £27m.

Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
Read Next:
West Ham turned down Sanches, Krychowiak
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Williams Carvalho, David Sullivan, William Carvalho, Renato Sanches, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Nuno Saraiva, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
Sporting Lisbon refute West Ham United's William Carvalho claim
 Joe Hart in action during an England training session on August 29, 2017
Mark Noble: 'Joe Hart not to blame for West Ham United's slow start'
 Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
David Sullivan: 'West Ham United rejected Renato Sanches, Grzegorz Krychowiak'
Benitez open to West Ham approach?Sakho 'reports back for West Ham training'Sakho to be offered new West Ham deal?Horse race 'delays Sakho transfer talks'West Ham 'still in hunt for Carvalho'
West Ham fail in loan bid for Mirallas?West Ham 'eye late Jack Wilshere move'Spurs, West Ham 'in Andre Gomes battle'David Gold: 'Diafra Sakho not for sale'Palace 'launch £10m Diafra Sakho bid'
> West Ham United Homepage
More Sporting Lisbon News
ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
Sporting Lisbon refute West Ham United's William Carvalho claim
 Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
Leicester City confirm terms agreed with Sporting Lisbon over Adrien Silva move
 Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
Sporting Lisbon give green light for Adrien Silva to Leicester City move
Leicester 'still waiting on Silva verdict'Leicester 'near £15m Adrien Silva deal'Leicester target Silva leaves Portugal campBrighton complete Schelotto signingWatford complete Marvin Zeegelaar deal
West Ham 'still in hunt for Carvalho'Marvin Zeegelaar 'arrives at Watford'Watford 'eye £3m Marvin Zeegelaar deal'West Ham withdraw interest in Carvalho?West Ham on verge of Carvalho capture?
> Sporting Lisbon Homepage



Tables
 