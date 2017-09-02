New Transfer Talk header

Ross Barkley: 'I didn't undergo medical with Chelsea'

Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley opens up on his botched deadline-day transfer and insists that, despite reports to the contrary, he never underwent a medical with Chelsea.
By , Football League Correspondent
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has revealed that he is currently 'assessing all his options' after turning down a deadline-day move to Premier League champions Chelsea.

A fee of £35m had been agreed between the two clubs for the signing of the England international, who does not appear to be in manager Ronald Koeman's immediate plans.

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri confirmed shortly before the 11pm deadline on Thursday night that a deal would no longer go through, however, despite Barkley supposedly turning up at the Blues' training ground.

Commenting on the speculation for the first time, the 23-year-old has insisted that he never made it as far as undergoing a medical with Chelsea, as questions continue to linger over the botched transfer.

"Contrary to a number of reports in the press, I did not undertake a medical with any club at any point," he posted on Twitter. "I simply decided that due to my injury, it would be best to make a decision on my future and assess all my options in January when fully fit. Thanks for all of the support."

Barkley is reportedly still on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur, who are willing to make a fresh approach when the transfer window reopens in January.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Your Comments
