Jan 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
vs.
Southampton

Team News: New Swansea City signing Luciano Narsingh on bench against Southampton

Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
© Getty Images
New Swansea City signing Luciano Narsingh is on the bench ahead of their Premier League clash against Southampton at the Liberty Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 19:33 UK

New Swansea City signing Luciano Narsingh has been named on the bench ahead of their Premier League clash against Southampton at the Liberty Stadium.

Swans boss Paul Clement has otherwise opted for an unchanged starting line-up following their 10-day break since their 3-2 win at Liverpool.

The Saints, meanwhile, have made eight changes from their 5-0 home thrashing against Arsenal in the FA Cup, with only Jordy Clasie, Jack Stephens and Shane Long retaining their places.

Virgil van Dijk and James Ward-Prowse both miss out due to injury, which sees Stephens and Maya Yoshida make up an inexperienced central defensive duo for the away side.

Sofiane Boufal is fit enough for the bench, but boss Claude Puel is reeling from a length absentee list.

Swansea City: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Cork, Carroll, Sigurdsson, Fer, Routledge, Llorente
Subs: Amat, Ki, Borja Baston, Dyer, Nordfeldt, Rangel, Narsingh

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Davis, Romeu, Clasie, Redmond, Long, Tadic
Subs: Gardos, Reed, Boufal, Hojbjerg, Taylor, McQueen, Sims

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Read Next:
Clement wants Swans to improve home form
>
View our homepages for Luciano Narsingh, Paul Clement, Jordy Clasie, Jack Stephens, Shane Long, Virgil van Dijk, James Ward-Prowse, Maya Yoshida, Sofiane Boufal, Claude Puel, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Team News: New Swansea City signing Luciano Narsingh on bench against Southampton
 Marvin Emnes in action for Swansea on October 4, 2014
Marvin Emnes returns to Blackburn Rovers on loan
 Swansea player Neil Taylor in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
Neil Taylor 'completes medical ahead of move from Swansea City to Aston Villa'
Clement wants Swans to improve home formHull, Swansea 'want Diego Poyet'Swansea 'want Benfica centre-back on loan'Aston Villa eyeing Taylor, Barrow swoop?Sunderland 'eye £3m Neil Taylor deal'
Routledge signs new Swansea contractBT Sport announces PL fixtures for MarchSwansea in talks with Inter over Ranocchia?Swansea 'willing to sell Barrow to Newcastle'Henderson: 'We can defend a lot better'
> Swansea City Homepage
More Southampton News
Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Team News: New Swansea City signing Luciano Narsingh on bench against Southampton
 Hassen Mouez signs for Southampton on January 31, 2017
Southampton sign Hassen Mouez on loan
 Manolo Gabbiadini in action for Napoli on November 5, 2015
Southampton move closer to Manolo Gabbiadini deal?
Saints to recruit Nice goalkeeper Hassen?Saints to sign Spartak defender Tasci?Walcott: 'Southampton always in my heart'Puel: 'I am responsible for defeat'Result: Walcott hat-trick helps Arsenal into last 16
Team News: Welbeck starts in Arsenal's FA Cup clashLive Commentary: Southampton 0-5 Arsenal - as it happenedSouthampton owner allays fears over club saleJurgen Klopp: 'Saints deserved to win'Claude Puel targets Wembley victory
> Southampton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version