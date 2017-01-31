New Swansea City signing Luciano Narsingh is on the bench ahead of their Premier League clash against Southampton at the Liberty Stadium.

Swans boss Paul Clement has otherwise opted for an unchanged starting line-up following their 10-day break since their 3-2 win at Liverpool.

The Saints, meanwhile, have made eight changes from their 5-0 home thrashing against Arsenal in the FA Cup, with only Jordy Clasie, Jack Stephens and Shane Long retaining their places.

Virgil van Dijk and James Ward-Prowse both miss out due to injury, which sees Stephens and Maya Yoshida make up an inexperienced central defensive duo for the away side.

Sofiane Boufal is fit enough for the bench, but boss Claude Puel is reeling from a length absentee list.

Swansea City: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Cork, Carroll, Sigurdsson, Fer, Routledge, Llorente

Subs: Amat, Ki, Borja Baston, Dyer, Nordfeldt, Rangel, Narsingh

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Davis, Romeu, Clasie, Redmond, Long, Tadic

Subs: Gardos, Reed, Boufal, Hojbjerg, Taylor, McQueen, Sims