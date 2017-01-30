General view of Liberty Stadium

Paul Clement wants Swansea City to improve home form

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Paul Clement wants Swansea City to improve their home form as they prepare to host Southampton in the Premier League.
Monday, January 30, 2017

Paul Clement is hoping that Swansea City can build on their victory over Liverpool when they face Southampton on Tuesday, stressing that improving their home form is crucial.

The former Derby County boss guided his side to a 3-2 victory at Anfield in their last Premier League fixture as they moved out of the relegation places.

Southampton have also enjoyed success over Jurgen Klopp's side recently, beating the Reds 1-0 on Merseyside to reach final of the EFL Cup.

"It's really important to back up what we did at Liverpool with another good performance," Clement told Sky Sports News. "Winning at Liverpool was a bonus, but this is the type of home game is where we have to be looking to do well.

"We have to be better at home. Away results, especially against the big sides, are bonuses but we have got to be more consistent at home.

"They did very well at Liverpool and I expect a good game between two good sides who are chasing points and results."

The Swans currently sit 18th in the table, with just six points separating the bottom six.

