Southampton's Sofiane Boufal withdraws from Morocco squad

Southampton attacker Sofiane Boufal in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Southampton manager Claude Puel expects record signing Sofiane Boufal to be out of action for a few weeks after withdrawing from Morocco's Africa Cup of Nations squad.
Morocco have revealed that Southampton midfielder Sofiane Boufal has pulled out of their squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Saints for a club-record £16m fee in the summer, was sent home from the Atlas Lions' training camp as the result of a fresh injury on the knee he underwent surgery on last year.

There had initially been confusion over Boufal's decision to withdraw, but Southampton boss Claude Puel cleared things up in his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup semi-final showdown with Liverpool, revealing that he will likely be without the former Lille man for a few weeks.

Morocco are already without Younes Belhanda, Oussama Tannane and Nordin Amrabat for the Africa Cup of Nations, which gets underway in Gabon next week.

Moroccan national team manager Badou Ezzaki holds a press conference on August 28, 2014
Morocco reject AFCON punishment
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Jurgen Klopp to name "best team" for EFL Cup semi-final tie
 Jose Fonte in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Jose Fonte left out of Southampton squad for Liverpool cup tie
 Anwar El-Ghazi of Ajax celebrates scoring the first goal of the game with Richairo Zivkovic and Daley Sinkgraven during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax Amsterdam and SC Excelsior Rotterdam held at Amsterdam Arena on March 8, 2015
Anwar El Ghazi: 'Cristiano Ronaldo advised me to play for the Netherlands'
 Moroccan national team manager Badou Ezzaki holds a press conference on August 28, 2014
Morocco win appeal against 2017, 2019 AFCON bans
