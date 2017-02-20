Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw resigns following the investigation into eating habits during Monday's FA Cup clash with Arsenal.

Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw has resigned following the pie-gate investigation.

Shaw, who is Sutton's reserve goalkeeper, was spotted by BBC cameras tucking into a pie during the second period of Sutton's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

Before the game, Sutton's sponsors Sun Bets offered odds of 8/1 for the 45-year-old stopper to get caught indulging during the match and it is understood that a number of Shaw's close friends made money off the incident.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was revealed that the Gambling Commission were launching an investigation into any irregularity surrounding the incident, and Sutton boss Paul Doswell has now announced the resignation of his second-choice goalkeeper.

"It's been very disappointing," he told Sky Sports News. "I woke up this morning to this storm of criticism. It's something we've dealt with quickly at the club. Wayne himself has offered his resignation to the chairman this afternoon and that's been accepted.

"It's a very sad end to what was a good story. I'm devastated, the chairman is devastated. I have spoken to Wayne and the guy is in tears, crying down the phone. It is a very sad situation. But the club cannot be seen to accept that situation. We try to run the most professional non-league club we can be.

"It might be funny to some people, but it shows me and the club in a bad light. We realised the implications of what happened with the FA and the gambling commission and Wayne has resigned on the back of that."

"None of us where aware of the situation or we would have advised him against it. we conducted ourselves superbly throughout this FA Cup run, it is very unfortunate. He is a very good friend of mine but it is something the board in particular found very unacceptable."

Sutton will attempt to return to winning ways in the National League when they travel to Torquay United this weekend.