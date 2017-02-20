The Gambling Commission opens an investigation into Wayne Shaw's pie-eating stunt during Sutton United's FA Cup tie against Arsenal.

The Gambling Commission has launched an investigation into any irregularity over Wayne Shaw's pie-eating stunt during Sutton United's FA Cup fifth-round match against Arsenal on Monday night.

The 45-year-old reserve goalkeeper of the non-league side was spotted by BBC cameras tucking into a pie on the bench in the 83rd minute of Sutton's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Gander Green Lane.

Before the game, Sutton's sponsors Sun Bets offered 8/1 odds of Shaw getting caught on film scoffing a pie during the match.

A statement from Gambling Commission enforcement and intelligence director Richard Watson read: "Integrity in sport is not a joke and we have opened an investigation to establish exactly what happened. As part of that we'll be looking into any irregularity in the betting market and establishing whether the operator has met its licence requirement to conduct its business with integrity."

After the game when asked by reporters if he knew anyone that had put money on the bet, Shaw said: "I think there were a few people. Obviously we are not allowed to bet. I think a few of the mates and a few of the fans.

"It was just a bit of banter for them. It is something to make the occasion as well and you can look back and say it was part of it and we got our ticket money back."

Sutton had an opportunity to grab a quarter-final place against fellow non-league side Lincoln City, but Arsenal were the ones to progress.