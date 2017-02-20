Feb 20, 2017 at 7.55pm UK at ​Borough Sports Ground
SuttonSutton United
0-2
Arsenal
FT(HT: 0-1)
Perez (27'), Walcott (55')
Xhaka (24'), Reine-Adelaide (40')

Arsene Wenger: 'Sutton United victory a confidence booster'

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger praises Sutton United for the fight they put up in Monday's FA Cup tie and says that he is happy to have simply got the job done.
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 22:22 UK

Arsene Wenger has declared himself happy with the mental toughness shown by his Arsenal side in their 2-0 win over non-league Sutton United in the FA Cup.

The pressure was on the Gunners to progress through to the quarter-finals of the competition after losing heavily to Bayern Munich last week to see their European hopes left in tatters.

Wenger, who has faced growing calls to step down from his position following more than 21 years in charge, admits that it was tough to enjoy the trip to Gander Green Lane following recent results but was delighted to get the job done.

"We did the job. It is very different I must say on this kind of pitch. It was not an easy game at all," he told BBC Sport. "We have to give them credit because every error we made they took advantage of on this pitch. They played very well.

"It is basically division five and when I arrived here 20 years ago in division five they were not as fit physically as they were today. They were organised and had a huge desire. If we were not mentally prepared we would not have gone through today.

"I didn't really enjoy tonight because we absolutely had to do the job and it is tricky. It is important for the confidence of the players. At Bayern we were 1-1 and then in the second half it all went wrong so at half time today at 1-0 up it was not finished."

Arsenal will now face another National League side in the last eight of the competition - Lincoln City, who pulled off a shock result in beating Burnley at the weekend.

TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
