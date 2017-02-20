Sutton United reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw is reportedly facing an FA investigation over a possible betting breach.

The 45-year-old tucked into a pie on the bench at Gander Green Lane during the non-league club's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

His actions raised eyebrows due to Sutton's sponsors Sun Bets running 8/1 odds of Shaw getting caught on TV eating a pie during the match.

Now, according to The Mirror, the FA may look into the incident to discover if Shaw has breached any betting rules.

After the game, the keeper admitted: "A few of the lads said to me earlier on, 'What is going on with the 8-1 about eating a pie? I said, 'I don't know, I've eaten nothing all day, so I might give it a go later on'.

"As I say what is that, Sun Bets had us at 8/1 to eat a pie. I thought I would give them a bit of banter and let's do it. All the subs were on and we were 2-0 down.

"I think there were a few people. Obviously [us players] are not allowed to bet. I think a few of the mates and a few of the fans. It was just a bit of banter for them. It is something to make the occasion as well and you can look back and say it was part of it and we got our ticket money back."

Lucas Perez and Theo Walcott were the scorers on the night for Arsenal.