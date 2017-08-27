Aug 27, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
0-0
Burnley
 
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Burnley

Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Wembley Stadium.
Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham's struggles at the national stadium continued last week with a 2-1 defeat here against Chelsea, leaving them with just two wins from 11 at their temporary new home.

The Clarets will be looking to capitalise this afternoon, a fortnight on from pulling off a shock 3-2 victory over the defending champions at Stamford Bridge.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.


1 minKICKOFF! We are up and running at Wembley Stadium, where Spurs are aiming to end talk of any sort of hoodoo when it comes to playing at this ground. Burnley, also with three points from the first six, sporting their traditional claret and blue kit today.

4.00pmBefore we get under way at Wembley Stadium, let us quickly check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps.

Mauricio Pochettino: "We need to sign a few more players, and a few players need to leave the club. They need to feel they can play more, and they want to play more. That is a normal period in every club."

Sean Dyche: "We are just looking at quality, we want to add, year on year, to the quality. Of course, there are certain specific areas in any team. We want to add layers of quality if we can get them, and they come to this club."

3.58pmThere is no Jonathan Walters for the Clarets, meanwhile, as he picked up an ankle injury early on against Blackburn and eventually hobbled off before the break. Dyche has attempted to pack out the centre of the park with the inclusion of five midfielders, including the returning Arfield and experienced pair Jack Cork and Steven Defour. Keeping out the opposition for 90 minutes will be a tough task, so plenty of eyes on England international Tom Heaton over these next couple of hours.

3.56pmIn terms of the visitors, Dyche has brought in Scott Arfield for Geoff Hendrick in midfield. Sam Vokes starts up top at Wembley, meaning that new recruit Chris Wood - a £15m signing from Leeds United last week - is made to watch on from the bench, having made his debut as a substitute against Blackburn Rovers in midweek. The Kiwi will almost certainly play a part today.

3.54pmBURNLEY TEAM NEWS!

STARTING XI: Heaton; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Gudmundsson, Cork, Arfield, Defour, Brady; Vokes

SUBS: Taylor, Barnes, Wood, Westwood, Bardsley, Long, Pope


3.52pmSon Heung-min, who has been struggling for fitness due to the hand injury sustained earlier this summer, is also recalled to the starting lineup. Son will start on the right of an attacking-midfield three, alongside Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, each tasked with supplying the ammunition for Kane in the central-striking position. Elsewhere, Ben Davies and Kieran Trippier continue to occupy full-back spots.

3.50pmHome boss Pochettino has been forced to tinker with his side slightly due to the minor injury picked up by Victor Wanyama, meaning that Eric Dier will start in his favoured central-midfield berth alongside Mousa Dembele - the Belgian making his 200th Spurs appearance in all competitions today. Davinson Sanchez, the club-record signing from Ajax, has been cleared to take a place among the subs.

3.48pmTOTTENHAM HOTSPUR TEAM NEWS!

STARTING XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Eriksen, Son, Dele; Kane

SUBS: Vorm, Sanchez, Janssen, Sissoko, Winks, Walker-Peters, Oakley-Boothe


3.46pmPREVIOUS MEETINGS! Tottenham Hotspur have lost just one of their last six meetings with Burnley. The Clarets' last taste of success away from home in this fixture came in January 1983 when earning a 4-1 victory in the EFL Cup. Not since October 1974 have they triumphed on their travels in league competition, however, while their only previous tie against Spurs at Wembley ended in a 3-1 loss in the 1962 FA Cup final.

3.44pmThe Clarets, who had previously picked up just two points from a possible 45 available to them in London matches, visit Wembley Stadium today for the first time since the 2009 Championship playoff final when beating Sheffield United 1-0. Sean Dyche's men will be in a confident mood thanks to their 3-0 midweek win over Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers in round two of the EFL Cup.

3.42pmOnly twice before, in 1914-15 and 1922-23, have Burnley picked up top-flight wins away to Chelsea and Tottenham in the same campaign. They have won back-to-back games in the capital, though, having also earned victory at Crystal Palace in the tail end of 2016-17 – their only away triumph in the whole of the previous season.

3.40pmBurnley head to the capital on the back of a 1-0 league loss at the hands of West Bromwich Albion, meanwhile – a typical Tony Pulis display from the Baggies eight days ago, as they left Turf Moor with all three points despite having to ride their luck at times. That was in stark contrast to a week beforehand when the Clarets edged Chelsea in a five-goal affair.

3.38pmThis Wembley hoodoo is not the only thing Spurs need to overcome today, however, as leading marksman Harry Kane has still yet to score in the month of August. The Englishman, one goal short of hitting a ton for the Lilywhites in all competitions, has had 34 shots on across 12 games but is awaiting that maiden strike in the opening month of the season.

3.36pmThere is no denying that playing at White Hart Lane was a huge factor behind last season's club-record finish in the Premier League. Spurs went the whole campaign unbeaten on the own patch, while going further back not since May 2016 had they lost a game at their famous old home, which has been demolished to make way for the overlapping new ground.

3.34pmPrior to going down 2-1 to Chelsea seven days ago, Spurs earned a 2-0 victory away at Newcastle United. Mauricio Pochettino has many critics to prove wrong over the next nine months, having been written off as title challengers – despite coming so close last time out – due to their change of ground.

3.32pmThe Clarets will be looking to capitalise this afternoon, a fortnight on from pulling off a shock 3-2 victory over the defending champions at Stamford Bridge. This is a good time to face last season's second-placed side, as they desperately attempt to acclimatise to their new surroundings in this early stage of the 2017-18 campaign.

3.30pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Wembley Stadium. The Lilywhites' struggles at the national stadium continued last week with a 2-1 defeat here against Chelsea, leaving them with just two wins from 11 at their temporary new home.

Your Comments
