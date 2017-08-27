Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Wembley Stadium.
Tottenham's struggles at the national stadium continued last week with a 2-1 defeat here against Chelsea, leaving them with just two wins from 11 at their temporary new home.
The Clarets will be looking to capitalise this afternoon, a fortnight on from pulling off a shock 3-2 victory over the defending champions at Stamford Bridge.
Mauricio Pochettino: "We need to sign a few more players, and a few players need to leave the club. They need to feel they can play more, and they want to play more. That is a normal period in every club."
Sean Dyche: "We are just looking at quality, we want to add, year on year, to the quality. Of course, there are certain specific areas in any team. We want to add layers of quality if we can get them, and they come to this club."
STARTING XI: Heaton; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Gudmundsson, Cork, Arfield, Defour, Brady; Vokes
SUBS: Taylor, Barnes, Wood, Westwood, Bardsley, Long, Pope
STARTING XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Eriksen, Son, Dele; Kane
SUBS: Vorm, Sanchez, Janssen, Sissoko, Winks, Walker-Peters, Oakley-Boothe