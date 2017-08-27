Sports Mole previews the Premier League fixture at Wembley Stadium between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley.

Tottenham Hotspur head into their second Premier League game at Wembley with the intention of gaining the three points which would begin to end talk of a so-called curse at the national stadium.

Burnley will relish a rare visit to the 90,000-seater ground, but manager Sean Dyche will stress that it is business as usual for the Clarets as they look to claim a second scalp on the road after having already defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham Hotspur

© Getty Images

While Spurs suffered a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea last weekend, there should be nothing but optimism at the club ahead of what they hope will be another eye-catching campaign in the nation's capital.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has pulled off one of the signings of the summer in bringing defender Davinson Sanchez to the club, and with Serge Aurier potentially arriving from Paris Saint-Germain, everything is start to take shape for the Argentine.

Pochettino will be frustrated with having failed to overcome a much-changed Chelsea side at Wembley, but Spurs look refreshed after finishing in second place in the table last season and there appears no reason why they cannot challenge, as long as they do not buy into the theory that they will not benefit from playing at their temporary home.

Competing at Wembley has its pros and cons but given Pochettino's playing style, it should simply come down to a case of whether his attackers can be clinical in the final third. Spurs will only have more possession and if they can set up accordingly at the back, big things can be achieved this season.

Striker Harry Kane has one game to end his August hoodoo, with the England frontman having never previously scored a Premier League goal in the opening weeks of the season, but you have to expect the club's talisman to get opportunities against a Burnley defence now missing Michael Keane.

In the grand scheme of things, Spurs have to get a win on the board at Wembley sooner rather than later. Swansea City and Bournemouth follow the visit of Burnley and if nine points do not come from those contests, Pochettino and his squad may face an uphill battle to compete for first place.

Recent form: WL



Burnley

© SilverHub

Burnley caused the surprise of the opening weekend when they beat Chelsea in West London, but the Clarets came back down to earth with a bang as they suffered a defeat at home to West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

Given their home form last season, the North-West outfit would have expected to be sitting at the top of the standings with back-to-back victories to their name, but Dyche will now be aware that only three points may be on the board by the end of the month.

That said, facing Spurs at Wembley will be seen as an opportunity, both for the players and the fans. Burnley's most recent visit to the national stadium came in 2009 when promotion to the Premier League was earned thanks to a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

There are fond memories for those associated with Burnley but while the club remain in transition given the sales of Keane and Andre Gray, this is a new era and a united squad will relish the chance of inflicting further misery on Spurs at their new base.

Dyche must decide whether to give recent signing Chris Wood a first start, although against a Spurs side who will have most of the ball and play a high line, the New Zealand international may have to bide his time before making his top-flight bow for his new club.

Win or lose, this fixture will not define Burnley's season but having missed out on points against West Brom, Dyche will feel the need for his players to respond before the international break.

Recent form: WL

Recent form (all competitions): WLW



Team News

© Getty Images

After playing a combined total of 54 minutes from the bench, Son Heung-min is in contention for a start for Spurs this weekend.

If Pochettino selects the South Korean winger, Christian Eriksen could drop back into midfield, with Mousa Dembele being named as a substitute.

New signing Sanchez - brought in from Ajax - will not feature unless his work permit arrives by Friday lunchtime.

Jonathan Walters is an injury doubt for Burnley having sustained an ankle injury in the EFL Cup triumph over Blackburn Rovers.

Dyche must decide who to pick in attack out of Sam Vokes and Wood, while Ashley Barnes is in contention after playing 90 minutes in midweek.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Lloris, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Trippier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Davies, Alli, Son, Kane

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Heaton, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward, Cork, Defour, Hendrick, Barnes, Brady, Vokes



Head To Head

Sunday's fixture will represent the 112th time in which these two clubs have met in a competitive fixture, with Spurs claiming 44 wins in comparison to 40 victories for Burnley.

The Clarets have lost out on their travels on their six most recent visits to Spurs, although last season's runners-up only prevailed 2-1 at White Hart Lane in December.

Spurs are also unbeaten in the previous half-a-dozen matches, with Burnley's last success coming in 2010 when they claimed a 4-2 win at Turf Moor.

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Burnley

This game has the potential to be a nervy one for Spurs if they do not score during the early stages but given their superior quality, expect the North Londoners to find the goals which should ensure that it will be a comfortable afternoon's work.

