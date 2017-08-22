General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's wage structure to be tested as Dele Alli ponders switching agents?

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli following their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on May 5, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli is reportedly considering changing agents, which could alert other clubs hoping to sign him.
Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli is reportedly considering hiring a new agent, which could have ramifications on the club's wage structure.

The North London outfit offer fairly modest salaries compared to football's elite, with Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris thought to be top earners on around £100,000 a week.

Danny Rose recently criticised the club's pay model and questioned their ambition, and reports followed that some of his teammates feel the same way.

According to the Daily Mail, Alli knows that he is worth more than his current £60,000-a-week package in the current market, and is now considering leaving his representative Rob Segal.

The shift is expected to attract interest from clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, while Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid could also tap into Alli's desire to play abroad.

The 21-year-old joined Tottenham from MK Dons in 2015.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
Eriksen bemoans 'bad luck' against Chelsea
