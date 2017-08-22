Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli is reportedly considering changing agents, which could alert other clubs hoping to sign him.

The North London outfit offer fairly modest salaries compared to football's elite, with Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris thought to be top earners on around £100,000 a week.

Danny Rose recently criticised the club's pay model and questioned their ambition, and reports followed that some of his teammates feel the same way.

According to the Daily Mail, Alli knows that he is worth more than his current £60,000-a-week package in the current market, and is now considering leaving his representative Rob Segal.

The shift is expected to attract interest from clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, while Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid could also tap into Alli's desire to play abroad.

The 21-year-old joined Tottenham from MK Dons in 2015.