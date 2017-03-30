Tottenham Hotspur confirm Harry Kane is back on the pitch as recovery continues

Tottenham Hotspur confirm that Harry Kane has returned to light training as he continues recovery from an ankle injury.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Thursday, March 30, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that striker Harry Kane has returned to the training pitch as part of his recovery from an ankle injury.

The England international suffered ligament damage when he was tackled during Spurs' 6-0 win over Millwall in an FA Cup quarter-final on March 12.

The North London outfit did not give an expected date of return, but reports have claimed that the club hope to have their star player back by the end of April when they take on arch rivals Arsenal.

The club have indicated that Kane is improving by tweeting that the 23-year-old has "commenced early field work".

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino's side are preparing to face Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela complains during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
Your Comments
