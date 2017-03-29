Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane 'to take big step in recovery from ankle injury'

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane will reportedly begin running again this week as he steps up his recovery from an ankle injury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 12:18 UK

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is reportedly stepping up his recovery from an ankle injury in the hope of being available for the end of April.

The England international has been on the treatment table since suffering the problem during Spurs' 6-0 drubbing over Millwall in the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 12.

The club have been careful not to give an exact timeline for the striker's recovery, but according to the Daily Mail, the 23-year-old will start running again by the end of the week.

It is believed that manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes to have his star striker back in the fold for the North London derby against Arsenal on April 30.

Kane had scored 26 goals in all competitions before he was struck down with injury.

Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Janssen on way out of Tottenham
>
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane 'to take big step in recovery from ankle injury'
 Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Report: Jose Mourinho backed to bring Eric Dier to Old Trafford
 Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
Premier League's top six all keen on Ben Gibson?
Alli: 'Pleasure to play for Southgate'Man City to pay £50m for Danny Rose?Wolves 'to battle Utd, Spurs for winger'Eric Dier: 'Dele Alli still learning'Winks eyes spot in England senior squad
Report: Janssen on way out of TottenhamPL quartet target move for Middlesbrough star?Robson: 'Alli can have major England role'Pochettino 'holds meeting with Barca president'Eric Dier "would love" England captaincy
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 