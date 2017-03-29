Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane will reportedly begin running again this week as he steps up his recovery from an ankle injury.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is reportedly stepping up his recovery from an ankle injury in the hope of being available for the end of April.

The England international has been on the treatment table since suffering the problem during Spurs' 6-0 drubbing over Millwall in the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 12.

The club have been careful not to give an exact timeline for the striker's recovery, but according to the Daily Mail, the 23-year-old will start running again by the end of the week.

It is believed that manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes to have his star striker back in the fold for the North London derby against Arsenal on April 30.

Kane had scored 26 goals in all competitions before he was struck down with injury.