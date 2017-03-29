Ronald Koeman suggests that Tottenham Hotspur are now "stronger" than the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, largely thanks to the work of Mauricio Pochettino.

The White Hart Lane chief guided Spurs to a respectable third place in the table last term and now has them on course for their highest-ever finish in the Premier League this time around.

Koeman, who succeeded Pochettino at Southampton before himself moving on to Everton last summer, believes that his current club should look to the Lilywhites for inspiration as they attempt to mount a top-four challenge of their own.

"The best example for us is a club like Tottenham - many years trying to be part of the big teams and now, in my opinion, Tottenham is maybe stronger than Arsenal and is stronger than Manchester United is," The Mirror quotes him as saying.

"They have signed a lot of good young players for long term. I think it's a really good way how they work under Pochettino. I think he is doing a fantastic job at Tottenham."

Everton have lost just one of their last 12 league games, with that defeat coming against Pochettino's side in North London earlier this month.