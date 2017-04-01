Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori looks likely to miss Saturday's Merseyside derby against Liverpool after suffering a knee injury on international duty.

Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori is a doubt for this Saturday's Merseyside derby against Liverpool after being stretchered off with a knee injury while on international duty with Argentina.

The 26-year-old suffered the blow just 36 minutes into his nation's 2-0 defeat to Bolivia on Tuesday night, but the extent of the injury is not yet known.

Funes Mori lost his place at the back for the last two Premier League games, with Phil Jagielka being preferred, and after this injury news it is likely that the club captain will start against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Toffees were hit with a damaging blow when Seamus Coleman broke his leg during the Republic of Ireland's goalless draw with Wales on Friday.

Everton head into the derby in positive form having lost just once in their last 12 top-flight games.