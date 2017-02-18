Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal puts the pressure on Barcelona ahead of the Catalan side's La Liga clash with Leganes on Sunday night.

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has said that the pressure is now firmly on Barcelona after Los Blancos continued their winning run with a 2-0 success at home to Espanyol on Saturday afternoon.

Real Madrid are now four points clear of third-place Barcelona at the top of La Liga, while they still have a game in hand over the current champions.

Barcelona will look to respond when they host Leganes on Sunday night, but Carvajal has warned Real Madrid's rivals that the capital giants are intent on 'winning everything' this season.

"We played before Barcelona and tried to pick up three more points, and that's how it went. We lacked some rhythm, but now we must think about Wednesday. We're working hard and we have a very big squad," Carvajal told reporters.

"From this point onwards, we must win everything we have left in order to achieve our objectives. If you do you homework, the pressure is passed onto your rivals. Last season we finished second, we had to come back and it wasn't easy.

"We have tremendous potential. We've been dealt an important week with three games. We've overcome the first stumbling block and now we'll look to keep going. We'll go out to give everything and continue winning."

Real Madrid will travel to Valencia on Wednesday night for one of their spare matches.