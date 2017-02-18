Feb 18, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
2-0
Espanyol
Morata (33'), Bale (83')
Kovacic (41'), Isco (48'), Casemiro (82')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Moreno (28'), Fuego (53'), Diop (68'), Martin (80')

Dani Carvajal: 'Pressure now on Barcelona'

Gareth Bale slaps Daniel Carvajal in the face during the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal puts the pressure on Barcelona ahead of the Catalan side's La Liga clash with Leganes on Sunday night.
Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has said that the pressure is now firmly on Barcelona after Los Blancos continued their winning run with a 2-0 success at home to Espanyol on Saturday afternoon.

Real Madrid are now four points clear of third-place Barcelona at the top of La Liga, while they still have a game in hand over the current champions.

Barcelona will look to respond when they host Leganes on Sunday night, but Carvajal has warned Real Madrid's rivals that the capital giants are intent on 'winning everything' this season.

"We played before Barcelona and tried to pick up three more points, and that's how it went. We lacked some rhythm, but now we must think about Wednesday. We're working hard and we have a very big squad," Carvajal told reporters.

"From this point onwards, we must win everything we have left in order to achieve our objectives. If you do you homework, the pressure is passed onto your rivals. Last season we finished second, we had to come back and it wasn't easy.

"We have tremendous potential. We've been dealt an important week with three games. We've overcome the first stumbling block and now we'll look to keep going. We'll go out to give everything and continue winning."

Real Madrid will travel to Valencia on Wednesday night for one of their spare matches.

Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid21164156183852
2Sevilla23154446281849
3Barcelona22146261184348
4Atletico MadridAtletico23136443192445
5Real Sociedad2313283632441
6Villarreal23109430151539
7EibarEibar2310583631535
8Athletic Bilbao2310582828035
9Espanyol238873031-132
10Celta Vigo219393336-330
11AlavesAlaves237972228-630
12Las PalmasLas Palmas227783133-228
13Real Betis2266102235-1324
14Malaga225892936-723
15Valencia2265113140-923
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2247112635-919
17Leganes2246121537-2218
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2344152547-2216
19Granada2337132149-2816
20Osasuna2217142449-2510
