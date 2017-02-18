Live Commentary: Real Madrid vs. Espanyol

Espanyol are winless in their last 18 games against Real Madrid in the league, however, and have not triumphed at the Bernabeu in Spain's top flight since 1996.

As for Espanyol , a total of 32 points from 22 league matches has left the Catalan outfit in ninth position – just three points off the top seven.

Real Madrid sit one point clear of second-place Barcelona at the top of La Liga, while they still have two games in hand over the reigning champions.

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Espanyol from the Bernabeu.

3.08pm PREDICTION! Home win for me. I am expecting Espanyol to provide tough opposition for the Madrid giants this afternoon, but I am finding it difficult to back anything other than a home success. Ronaldo was excellent against Napoli without scoring, but I fancy him to net here in a 3-1 win.

3.05pm Espanyol were 1-0 winners at Malaga in their last away league match earlier this month, but they did suffer a 2-1 defeat at home to Sociedad last weekend. They also lost 2-1 at struggling Valencia earlier this year and as mentioned, have a rotten record against Real Madrid. It must be said that the statistics do not exactly favour an Espanyol victory in this fixture, but surprises happen!

3.02pm 30 - Gareth Bale has had a hand in 30 goals in his last 27 La Liga games for Real Madrid (22 goals and eight assists). Return. pic.twitter.com/Taueukk7WV — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 17, 2017

2.58pm There is now a five-point gap between fifth-place Real Sociedad and sixth-place Villarreal, but just four points separate Villarreal from Espanyol in ninth position. It does appear that Atletico and Sociedad will challenge for the fourth Champions League position this season, but the battle for a Europa League finish could go right to the wire. Will Espanyol be involved in that battle?

2.55pm In fact, only Barcelona (11) and Atletico Madrid (14) have earned more La Liga points than Espanyol (10) in 2017. The Catalan side have also scored at least once in their last eight league matches, while their away record is quite impressive – winning four and losing just three of their 10 fixtures. Flores's team might well prove to be a tough nut for Real Madrid to crack this afternoon.

2.52pm As for Espanyol, Quique Flores's team will enter this match having won three of their last four in the league, with that run of form leaving them in ninth position. They have actually only lost six of their 22 league matches this season, but eight draws have stopped them from really pushing the top six.

2.48pm In terms of what is ahead for Real Madrid, they will play one of their games in hand away to Valencia next Wednesday, before travelling to Villarreal for a very tough fixture on February 26. Then comes a home game with Las Palmas and a trip to Eibar before they visit Napoli in the Champions League on March 7. In truth, they should have more than enough to make the last eight. © SilverHub

2.45pm As mentioned, Real Madrid were in Champions League last-16 action on Tuesday night, and a 3-1 win over Napoli in the first leg means that Zidane's side have a two-goal lead to take to Naples early next month. They are attempting to become the first team to retain the Champions League title, but were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Celta Vigo in the quarter-finals last month.

2.42pm Only Villarreal (15) have conceded fewer league goals than Real Madrid (18) this season, while 15 wins, four draws and just the one defeat is a very impressive record for the Madrid giants. They also face pressure from Sevilla to win the league title this season, but they are the big favourites as things stand and will fancy their chances of moving four points clear with a win here.

2.38pm Real Madrid's long unbeaten run came to an end when they lost at Sevilla in the league in January, but Los Blancos have won their last three in Spain's top flight – beating Malaga 2-1, Real Sociedad 3-0 and Osasuna 3-1 in their last three matches. They are only one point clear of champions Barcelona as things stand, but as mentioned, still have two games in hand at this stage. © AFP

2.35pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff in the Spanish capital. I shall speak about Espanyol a little bit later, but let's start with Real Madrid, who will enter this match full of confidence. Indeed, Zidane's side top La Liga, one point ahead of second-place Barcelona, while they also have two games in hand over the champions.

2.32pm As for Espanyol, Felipe Caicedo and Hernan Perez have both dropped to the bench, which has opened up spots in the team for Pablo Piatti and Pape Diop. Gerard Moreno will once again lead the line for the Catalan outfit, while Javi Fuego, Jose Jurado and Jose Antonio Reyes all keep their spots.

2.28pm Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has rung the changes from their 3-1 win over Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with Kiko Casilla, Pepe, Nacho, Mateo Kovacic, Isco, Lucas Vasquez and Alvaro Morata all coming into the selection. Gareth Bale, meanwhile, is on the bench as he prepares to make his first appearance since returning from an ankle problem. Big changes for the hosts! © SilverHub

2.25pm TEAMS! REAL: Casilla; Carvajal, Varane, Pepe, Nacho; Kovacic, Isco, Kroos; Vasquez, Morata, Ronaldo ESP: David Lopez; D.Reyes, David Lopez, O.Duarte, Aaron; Fuego, Diop; J.Reyes, Jurado, Piatti; Moreno

2.22pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news. Espanyol have had a free week to prepare for this match, but Real Madrid were in Champions League last-16 action on Wednesday night – recording a 3-1 win over Napoli in the first leg. Team news...

2.19pm Espanyol are actually winless in their last 18 La Liga matches with Real Madrid – losing 15 of those fixtures. What's more, Real Madrid have won 17 of the last 20 league matches between the two teams in this stadium and are unbeaten against the Catalan side in Madrid since 1996. Earlier this season, Real Madrid recorded a 2-0 victory in the reverse match in Barcelona.