Feb 18, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
vs.
Espanyol

Live Commentary: Real Madrid vs. Espanyol

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Espanyol from the Bernabeu.
Saturday, February 18, 2017

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Espanyol from the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid sit one point clear of second-place Barcelona at the top of La Liga, while they still have two games in hand over the reigning champions.

As for Espanyol, a total of 32 points from 22 league matches has left the Catalan outfit in ninth position – just three points off the top seven.

Espanyol are winless in their last 18 games against Real Madrid in the league, however, and have not triumphed at the Bernabeu in Spain's top flight since 1996.


3.08pmPREDICTION! Home win for me. I am expecting Espanyol to provide tough opposition for the Madrid giants this afternoon, but I am finding it difficult to back anything other than a home success. Ronaldo was excellent against Napoli without scoring, but I fancy him to net here in a 3-1 win.

3.05pmEspanyol were 1-0 winners at Malaga in their last away league match earlier this month, but they did suffer a 2-1 defeat at home to Sociedad last weekend. They also lost 2-1 at struggling Valencia earlier this year and as mentioned, have a rotten record against Real Madrid. It must be said that the statistics do not exactly favour an Espanyol victory in this fixture, but surprises happen!

3.02pm

2.58pmThere is now a five-point gap between fifth-place Real Sociedad and sixth-place Villarreal, but just four points separate Villarreal from Espanyol in ninth position. It does appear that Atletico and Sociedad will challenge for the fourth Champions League position this season, but the battle for a Europa League finish could go right to the wire. Will Espanyol be involved in that battle?

2.55pmIn fact, only Barcelona (11) and Atletico Madrid (14) have earned more La Liga points than Espanyol (10) in 2017. The Catalan side have also scored at least once in their last eight league matches, while their away record is quite impressive – winning four and losing just three of their 10 fixtures. Flores's team might well prove to be a tough nut for Real Madrid to crack this afternoon.

2.52pmAs for Espanyol, Quique Flores's team will enter this match having won three of their last four in the league, with that run of form leaving them in ninth position. They have actually only lost six of their 22 league matches this season, but eight draws have stopped them from really pushing the top six.

2.48pmIn terms of what is ahead for Real Madrid, they will play one of their games in hand away to Valencia next Wednesday, before travelling to Villarreal for a very tough fixture on February 26. Then comes a home game with Las Palmas and a trip to Eibar before they visit Napoli in the Champions League on March 7. In truth, they should have more than enough to make the last eight.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016© SilverHub


2.45pmAs mentioned, Real Madrid were in Champions League last-16 action on Tuesday night, and a 3-1 win over Napoli in the first leg means that Zidane's side have a two-goal lead to take to Naples early next month. They are attempting to become the first team to retain the Champions League title, but were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Celta Vigo in the quarter-finals last month.

2.42pmOnly Villarreal (15) have conceded fewer league goals than Real Madrid (18) this season, while 15 wins, four draws and just the one defeat is a very impressive record for the Madrid giants. They also face pressure from Sevilla to win the league title this season, but they are the big favourites as things stand and will fancy their chances of moving four points clear with a win here.

2.38pmReal Madrid's long unbeaten run came to an end when they lost at Sevilla in the league in January, but Los Blancos have won their last three in Spain's top flight – beating Malaga 2-1, Real Sociedad 3-0 and Osasuna 3-1 in their last three matches. They are only one point clear of champions Barcelona as things stand, but as mentioned, still have two games in hand at this stage.

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016© AFP


2.35pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff in the Spanish capital. I shall speak about Espanyol a little bit later, but let's start with Real Madrid, who will enter this match full of confidence. Indeed, Zidane's side top La Liga, one point ahead of second-place Barcelona, while they also have two games in hand over the champions.

2.32pmAs for Espanyol, Felipe Caicedo and Hernan Perez have both dropped to the bench, which has opened up spots in the team for Pablo Piatti and Pape Diop. Gerard Moreno will once again lead the line for the Catalan outfit, while Javi Fuego, Jose Jurado and Jose Antonio Reyes all keep their spots.

2.28pmReal Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has rung the changes from their 3-1 win over Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with Kiko Casilla, Pepe, Nacho, Mateo Kovacic, Isco, Lucas Vasquez and Alvaro Morata all coming into the selection. Gareth Bale, meanwhile, is on the bench as he prepares to make his first appearance since returning from an ankle problem. Big changes for the hosts!

Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016© SilverHub


2.25pmTEAMS!

REAL: Casilla; Carvajal, Varane, Pepe, Nacho; Kovacic, Isco, Kroos; Vasquez, Morata, Ronaldo

ESP: David Lopez; D.Reyes, David Lopez, O.Duarte, Aaron; Fuego, Diop; J.Reyes, Jurado, Piatti; Moreno


2.22pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news. Espanyol have had a free week to prepare for this match, but Real Madrid were in Champions League last-16 action on Wednesday night – recording a 3-1 win over Napoli in the first leg. Team news...

2.19pmEspanyol are actually winless in their last 18 La Liga matches with Real Madrid – losing 15 of those fixtures. What's more, Real Madrid have won 17 of the last 20 league matches between the two teams in this stadium and are unbeaten against the Catalan side in Madrid since 1996. Earlier this season, Real Madrid recorded a 2-0 victory in the reverse match in Barcelona.

2.16pmAfternoon all! Sports Mole's live La Liga coverage continues from the Bernabeu as Real Madrid welcome Espanyol. Victory for the home side would move them four points clear of second-place Barcelona with a game in hand, and they will fancy their chances against an Espanyol team that have a rotten record against Los Blancos, especially in this stadium. Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates from Madrid!

Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
