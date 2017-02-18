Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly star in a new TV series focusing on Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly star in a TV drama about Syrian refugees.

Turkish director Hayat Koprusu revealed that Ronaldo was one of a number of stars to be signed up for the series Eyup Dirlik, alongside the likes of Angelina Jolie.

The programme will focus on a Syrian family fleeing the civil war for Turkey, with filming set to begin in April.

"We will begin filming in the first week of April, the series is about the plight of a refugee family and what they go through," Dirlik told website Turkish Football.

"There will be appearances from actors and actresses from all over the world including Cristiano Ronaldo, Angelina Jolie and (Arabic music star) Nancy Ajram."

Ronaldo has previously expressed his desire to turn his hand to acting and has been a vocal supporter for Syrian refugees.