Feb 18, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
2-0
Espanyol
Morata (33'), Bale (83')
Kovacic (41'), Isco (48'), Casemiro (82')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Moreno (28'), Fuego (53'), Diop (68'), Martin (80')

Zinedine Zidane hails "special" Gareth Bale after goalscoring return

Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane heaps praise on Gareth Bale after the fit-again Wales international marked his first appearance since November with a goal.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 20:47 UK

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has heaped praise on Gareth Bale after the winger made a goalscoring return from three months on the sidelines this afternoon.

The 27-year-old marked his first appearance since November by scoring the second goal in a 2-0 victory over Espanyol at the Bernabeu, tucking a neat finish into the bottom corner to wrap up the points.

The result takes Madrid three points clear at the top of the table, and Zidane was pleased with the way his side acquitted themselves.

"I am happy to have (Bale) back. He was eager to get back playing again. When he came on, I told him to go out and enjoy himself. He is a special player, he's different from the rest, but each player does their bit. It doesn't look like he's been out for three months. He's very powerful, he makes the difference and that's why he's special. Gareth is Gareth. We have only got one Gareth Bale, but we've got other players who are doing a great job," he told reporters.

"I am happy because it shows they are all focused and committed to what we are doing. It is more difficult for the players who get less minutes, but they don't show it. You can see they are all prepared when the team needs them and that's great.

"We have got 24 very good players and we want to be all together in everything we do. The players are happy to be able to help the team when they get their chance, that's the most important thing. We know we have got a lot of games and we will need everyone. Now we have two games away from home, there are only two teams that can pick up more points on Wednesday and that is crucial. Then next weekend it's another difficult away trip."

Madrid's next match comes against Valencia on Wednesday.

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
