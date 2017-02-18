Feb 18, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
vs.
Espanyol

Sergio Ramos out, Gareth Bale on bench for Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says that Sergio Ramos will miss Saturday's La Liga clash with Espanyol, but Gareth Bale will be back on the bench.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has revealed that Sergio Ramos will miss Saturday's La Liga clash with Espanyol, but Gareth Bale will be back on the bench for the league leaders.

Ramos picked up a hip and adductor injury during Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg against Napoli at the Bernabeu and will therefore miss his team's league fixture this weekend.

Bale, however, will be in the squad for Los Blancos as he prepares to make his first appearance since suffering an ankle injury in the Champions League clash with Sporting Lisbon last November.

"Sergio Ramos? It is just a bang, not an injury. On Monday he will be with us, with no problems. Gareth Bale will be on the bench tomorrow, the idea is that we will bring him on to get a few minutes and ease him back into fitness," Zidane told reporters.

Real Madrid are currently one point clear of second-place Barcelona at the top of La Liga, while they have two games in hand over the current champions.

Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
