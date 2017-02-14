Feb 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Parc des Princes
PSGParis Saint-Germain
4-0
Barcelona
di Maria (18', 55'), Draxler (40'), Cavani (72')
Rabiot (3')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Gomes (33'), Busquets (62'), Rafinha (74')

Sergio Ramos 'not surprised' by Barcelona loss

Sergio Ramos flexes his buttocks as Lionel Messi seeks attention during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
© Getty Images
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says that he was 'not surprised' that Barcelona suffered a 4-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has claimed that he was 'not surprised' that Barcelona suffered a 4-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday night.

Ramos also admitted that he 'will not say no' when questioned on whether he was happy to see Real Madrid's La Liga rivals take a heavy defeat to leave them on the brink of elimination from the competition.

Real Madrid fared better in the first leg of their last-16 tie, however, with Zinedine Zidane's side recording a 3-1 win over Napoli at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

"I won't say no. I don't like to see my friends suffer, but obviously I don't like Barcelona to win," Ramos told reporters. "I wasn't (surprised by the result), what it means is that in Champions League any team pays for a bad game. PSG did a great game, put pressure in the front."

Real Madrid currently sit one point above Barcelona at the top of La Liga, while they have two games in hand over the current champions.

Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
Read Next:
Zidane: 'Still work to do in last-16 tie'
>
View our homepages for Sergio Ramos, Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-1 Napoli - as it happened
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Result: Casemiro hits stunner in Real Madrid win
 Sergio Ramos flexes his buttocks as Lionel Messi seeks attention during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Sergio Ramos 'not surprised' by Barcelona loss
Zidane: 'Still work to do in last-16 tie'Team News: James starts alongside Ronaldo, BenzemaNacho reveals diabetes battleZidane 'wary' of risking BaleRonaldo trains away from Real Madrid squad
Alvaro Morata 'misses' JuventusGareth Bale returns to trainingZidane: 'James key for Real Madrid'Navas 'ignoring transfer speculation'Zidane: 'We suffered against Osasuna'
> Real Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid20154154183649
2Barcelona22146261184348
3Sevilla22144444281646
4Atletico MadridAtletico22126439182142
5Real Sociedad2213273631541
6Villarreal2299429151436
7EibarEibar2210573629735
8Athletic Bilbao2210572826235
9Espanyol228863029132
10Celta Vigo219393336-330
11Las PalmasLas Palmas227783133-228
12AlavesAlaves226972128-727
13Real Betis216692131-1024
14Malaga225892936-723
15Valencia2155112940-1120
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2147102634-819
17Leganes2246121537-2218
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2244142443-1916
19Granada2227131748-3113
20Osasuna2217142449-2510
> Full Version