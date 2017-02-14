Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says that he was 'not surprised' that Barcelona suffered a 4-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has claimed that he was 'not surprised' that Barcelona suffered a 4-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday night.

Ramos also admitted that he 'will not say no' when questioned on whether he was happy to see Real Madrid's La Liga rivals take a heavy defeat to leave them on the brink of elimination from the competition.

Real Madrid fared better in the first leg of their last-16 tie, however, with Zinedine Zidane's side recording a 3-1 win over Napoli at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

"I won't say no. I don't like to see my friends suffer, but obviously I don't like Barcelona to win," Ramos told reporters. "I wasn't (surprised by the result), what it means is that in Champions League any team pays for a bad game. PSG did a great game, put pressure in the front."

Real Madrid currently sit one point above Barcelona at the top of La Liga, while they have two games in hand over the current champions.