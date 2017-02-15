Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
3-1
Napoli
Benzema (18'), Kroos (49'), Casemiro (54')
Ramos (17'), Modric (52')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Insigne (8')
Zielinski (38'), Mertens (76')

Sergio Ramos reveals hip problem

Sergio Ramos poses for photographers as he announces a new deal at Real Madrid on August 17, 2015
© Getty Images
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos reveals that he picked up a hip and adductor injury during Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg against Napoli.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 12:16 UK

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has revealed that he picked up a hip and adductor injury during Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg against Napoli at the Bernabeu.

Ramos was replaced in the 71st minute of the European contest, although it was first thought that the centre-back's withdrawal was due to the fact that he had picked up an early yellow card in his team's 3-1 win.

The 30-year-old, however, has confirmed that he "suffered a blow" which damaged his hip and adductor, although the defender is hopeful that the injury is not a muscular problem.

"I suffered a blow and I hurt my hip and adductor. I held on as I could until I thought the result was good, to wait for the tests. Hopefully it's not anything muscular," Ramos told reporters.

Real Madrid return to La Liga action with a home game against Espanyol on Saturday afternoon.

Toni Kroos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Zidane lavishes praise on Kroos
>
View our homepages for Sergio Ramos, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-1 Napoli - as it happened
 Karim Benzema in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Karim Benzema "really proud" of performance
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Result: Casemiro hits stunner in Real Madrid win
Sergio Ramos reveals hip problemZidane lavishes praise on KroosRamos 'not surprised' by Barca lossZidane: 'Still work to do in last-16 tie'Team News: James starts alongside Ronaldo, Benzema
Nacho reveals diabetes battleZidane 'wary' of risking BaleRonaldo trains away from Real Madrid squadAlvaro Morata 'misses' JuventusGareth Bale returns to training
> Real Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid20154154183649
2Barcelona22146261184348
3Sevilla22144444281646
4Atletico MadridAtletico22126439182142
5Real Sociedad2213273631541
6Villarreal2299429151436
7EibarEibar2210573629735
8Athletic Bilbao2210572826235
9Espanyol228863029132
10Celta Vigo219393336-330
11Las PalmasLas Palmas227783133-228
12AlavesAlaves226972128-727
13Real Betis216692131-1024
14Malaga225892936-723
15Valencia2155112940-1120
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2147102634-819
17Leganes2246121537-2218
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2244142443-1916
19Granada2227131748-3113
20Osasuna2217142449-2510
> Full Version