Feb 18, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
vs.
Espanyol

Gareth Bale in line for Real Madrid return

Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
© Getty Images
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reveals that Gareth Bale could make his first appearances since November when his side host Espanyol on Saturday.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 13:35 UK

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is in line to make his return from an ankle injury during this weekend's La Liga clash with Espanyol.

Bale has not featured for Los Blancos since a Champions League group game with Sporting Lisbon in November, and last week manager Zinedine Zidane revealed that he was unlikely to return before their last-16 second leg against Napoli in March.

However, the 27-year-old has now returned to full training and is expected to make an appearance off the bench at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

"He will be in the squad and the plan is for him to have some minutes. We're keen and he's keen as well," Zidane told reporters.

"Bale is a very important player for us. We know the quality and speed that he has, and the damage he can cause the opposition.

"He's very happy to return to the team, to be with us, and be able to play again."

Bale has scored seven goals in 16 appearances for Madrid this season.

Celta Vigo's Argentinian midfielder Augusto Fernandez (L) vies with Espanyol's Ecuadorian forward Felipe Caicedo during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
Read Next:
Espanyol 'to consider Caicedo sale'
>
View our homepages for Gareth Bale, Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-1 Napoli - as it happened
 Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Gareth Bale in line for Real Madrid return
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Result: Casemiro hits stunner in Real Madrid win
Bilic: 'Luka Modric my dream signing'James Rodriguez wants long-term Madrid stayBenzema "really proud" of performanceSergio Ramos reveals hip problemZidane lavishes praise on Kroos
Ramos 'not surprised' by Barca lossZidane: 'Still work to do in last-16 tie'Team News: James starts alongside Ronaldo, BenzemaNacho reveals diabetes battleZidane 'wary' of risking Bale
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Espanyol News
Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Gareth Bale in line for Real Madrid return
 Celta Vigo's Argentinian midfielder Augusto Fernandez (L) vies with Espanyol's Ecuadorian forward Felipe Caicedo during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
Report: Felipe Caicedo to join Villarreal
 Celta Vigo's Argentinian midfielder Augusto Fernandez (L) vies with Espanyol's Ecuadorian forward Felipe Caicedo during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
Espanyol 'to consider Felipe Caicedo sale'
Result: Messi stars as Barcelona beat EspanyolTeam News: Neymar returns to Barcelona attackLive Commentary: Barcelona 4-1 Espanyol - as it happenedResult: Espanyol hold Atletico at CalderonLive Commentary: Atletico 0-0 Espanyol - as it happened
Result: Real Madrid beat Espanyol in BarcelonaTeam News: Benzema, James Rodriguez handed first startsLive Commentary: Espanyol 0-2 Real Madrid - as it happenedEspanyol sign Diego Lopez on loanTottenham Hotspur sign Pau Lopez on loan
> Espanyol Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid20154154183649
2Barcelona22146261184348
3Sevilla22144444281646
4Atletico MadridAtletico22126439182142
5Real Sociedad2213273631541
6Villarreal2299429151436
7EibarEibar2210573629735
8Athletic Bilbao2210572826235
9Espanyol228863029132
10Celta Vigo219393336-330
11Las PalmasLas Palmas227783133-228
12AlavesAlaves226972128-727
13Real Betis216692131-1024
14Malaga225892936-723
15Valencia2155112940-1120
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2147102634-819
17Leganes2246121537-2218
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2244142443-1916
19Granada2227131748-3113
20Osasuna2217142449-2510
> Full Version