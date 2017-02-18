Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola admits that he needs to talk to the club's owners after a 4-1 home defeat to QPR raised more questions over his future.

The Blues have slipped down the Championship table since the abrupt departure of Gary Rowett, taking just six points from a possible 36 under Zola to move from playoff contention down to 14th place.

This afternoon saw them fall to a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Queens Park Rangers, and Zola acknowledged that the result and performance was not good enough.

"Obviously I need to have a chat with the owners. I really care about this club and I want to help them. As long as they trust me I am willing to try and do my best for everyone at St Andrew's. At the moment I am feeling very low but I take full responsibility. I am probably not giving enough and it is making me upset," he told reporters.

"I have committed myself to the club and I am doing it with a lot of passion. We do not like where we are at the present time. The result was very painful and probably our worst performance. It was very frustrating and the situation is what football is all about.

"They were superior and we couldn't cope with the physicality of the opposition. On the other hand we couldn't produce enough quality to cause them problems. In the end we lost badly and I feel sorry for the players as it is hard for them at the present time."

Birmingham have now won just one of their last 14 matches in all competitions.